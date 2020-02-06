Makar, Avalanche defeated the senators 4-1 and won 5-1 in 6 games

Advertisement

OTTAWA, Ontario – Cale Makar had a goal and assist on Thursday night when the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Ottawa senators 4-1.

Advertisement

Colorado won five of their last six games and improved 2-1-0 on their five-game journey. The Avalanche won in Ottawa for the first time since February 11, 2016.

Valeri Nichushkin, Matt Nieto and J.T. Compher also scored for Colorado. Philipp Grubauer parried 25 times.

Brady Tkachuk scored the only goal for the senators. Marcus Hogberg stopped 30 shots.

Ottawa fought from the start and only registered its first shot at 18:41 in the first third.

“Not ready to play,” said Ottawa defender Dylan DeMelo. “It’s that simple. Not engaged, not detailed. In the first 10 minutes of the game, we should probably shoot a few pucks on the net. When we did that, we had some time in the O-Zone and caused chaos.”

Ottawa has only had two wins since December 23 (2-7-7) and is 1-5-5 in their last 11 on home ice.

Compher rounded the goal off in the third game when he hit the short side of Hogberg.

Colorado regained the lead early in the second when Niemo buried a one-timer in a hurry. Makar then made it 3-1 with a shot from the blue line for his 12th of the season.

The senators did not register their first shot of the game until 6:41 p.m. in the first stage of the game, but still managed to get out of the 1-1 draw.

Colorado took the lead after seven minutes after Nichushkin remained alone in the right circle after a defensive collapse by the senators before fooling Hogberg with a wrist shot.

“We had a good start,” said Nathan MacKinnon from Colorado. “I thought we deserved a couple more than one. Many boys had good games. “

Ottawa finally registered its first shot of the game on its second power game of the night when Tkachuk fired a shot at Grubauer, who received cheers from the crowd. Less than a minute later, Tkachuk broke in alone and slapped Grubauer’s glove side to end the game on Ottawa’s third shot.

“We played harder towards the end of the season,” said Senator coach D.J. Said Smith. “You saw how (Tkachuk) got some of our guys to do it, but they’re too adept to give them this clue, and when they made it 3-1, they just closed it for us.”

DeMelo said that many Ottawa problems should be easy to solve.

“We don’t do the things that we could control,” he said. “We can control the shooting of the puck, we can control the runaway of boys and the engagement. If they play some good games and score points, take your hat off to them, but they are things we can control and do better. “

NOTES: Ottawa’s Nick Paul returned to the lineup for the first time since his injury on January 7th.

NEXT

Avalanche: Saturday in Columbus.

Senators: Saturday in Winnipeg.

Alert me