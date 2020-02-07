Mak Tumang takes a look at Madame Tussauds at Catriona Gray's Mayon robe

Advertisement

Published on February 7, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

Updated February 7, 2020 at 3:49 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines – Fashion designer Mak Tumang visited Instagram on Friday February 7th to take a look at a replica of the famous Mayon dress worn by Miss Universe 2018 by Catriona Gray. This dress was chosen for the wax figure of the beauty queen Madame Tussauds.

The dress, inspired by the majestic Mayon volcano of the Bicol region, was worn by Catriona when she won in Thailand.

In the post, Mak used the title “Madame Tussauds Replica” and the tag “Catriona”.

Last January 6, Catriona and Madame Tussauds announced that the Filipino-Australian beauty queen would have her own wax figure. According to a statement by Madame Tussauds regional manager for Asia, Susan Ang, Catriona’s replica will be exhibited at the Singapore Museum sometime in 2020 before going to Bangkok and Hong Kong.

Catriona is the latest Filipino to have its own Madame Tussauds wax figure. In 2019, Pia Wurtzbach’s Miss Universe 2015 wax figure was unveiled in Manila before being flown to Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. Boxing champion and Senator Manny Pacquiao will have his own wax figure, also in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. – Rappler.com