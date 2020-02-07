Advertisement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks about the election path during a press conference. Photo: Dominic Lipinski / PA.

PA wire / PA images

A new poll has shown that a majority of Britons do not believe Brexit is “ready”, despite its claim that the issue is “behind us.”

The Ipsos MORI poll for Evening Standard after the Brexit day on January 31 found that only 15% thought that before the election, he had fulfilled his promise to “complete” the Brexit.

Another 29% thought that they had “largely” fulfilled their promise, while 36% thought they had “to some extent” fulfilled their promise.

Nine percent said that he “barely” achieved what he intended to do, with 8% that he had not kept his promise at all.

It suggests that a substantial majority believe he has much to do to complete the process, what can explain why Johnson is trying to get his government to stop referring to Brexit.

The poll shows that Johnson still has a honeymoon after the election, with 49% thinking he is doing well compared to 40%, but that can change quickly.

About 29% think that the economy will improve for them in the coming year, compared to 42% who think it will get worse.

Gideon Skinner, Ipsos MORI’s head of political research, said: “Although conservatives maintain a strong lead, aided by weakness in labor, there is no room for complacency.

“Political honeymoons do not always last, and overall pessimists still surpass optimists, while concerns about the NHS, the environment, and opportunities for young people have not disappeared. And while it played an important role in its success, even its own supporters don’t think so that he has already brought Brexit to bed. “

