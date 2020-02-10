Major sporting events for your 2020 agenda

Advertisement

2020 is full of fantastic sporting events. So view this handy calendar to stay up to date with all your favorites:

March 7 – American Cup Weekend

One of the most prestigious international gymnastics events takes place in Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum on March 7. As the president and CEO of USA Gymnastics stated, “Fiserv Forum is a wonderful stage for the 2020 American Cup, which can be seen as the start of the journey for the gymnasts from Team USA to Tokyo,”. This competition is part of the World Cup series, which is part of the qualifying process for the Olympic Games, so expect a wealth of talent to participate.

April 3 – Red Bull Grand Prix of America

This exciting race took place at the impressive Hermann Tilke designed Circuit of the Americas and joined the MotoGP calendar to bring a lively and fun event for racing fans. You will find everything on this circuit, including fantastic hospitality. You will also be one of the 120,000 fans who enjoy the electric atmosphere.

May 1 – Kentucky Derby

The historic and renowned Kentucky Derby returns to Louisville in May for a vibrant and spectacular event route. The legendary races are certainly an exciting and indispensable opportunity, so check out tickets to get the best seat for all the action.

June 3 – US Ladies Open

The 75th U.S Women’s Open is coming to Houston, Texas in June. In this competition the best in the sport will compete with Jeongeun Lee – who tries to keep the title.

June 15 – Golf U.S Open

The U.S Open is coming to New York from 15 to 21 June. This annual gold tournament shows the talents of a large number of professional names and up-and-coming golfing talent.

June 16 – Race through America

Praised as the toughest bike race in the world, this debilitating challenge is meant to test the limits of the most capable cyclists. The race starts in Oceanside and consists of 3000 miles of variable terrain in 12 states and ends in City Dock in Annapolis, Maryland. The competition is open to amateurs and professionals, so you can see everyone compete while they raise money for charities.

October 11 – Chicago Marathon

Marathons always attract a large crowd, and the Chicago Marathon is no exception. With runners participating from more than 100 countries worldwide, this location has become a spectacular celebration for both marathon runners and spectators.

NBA games

The NBA season is in full swing and there is still everything to play for while the top teams compete for the title. There are still plenty of games to see and you can put your favorite teams into action in the coming months. View ticketsales.com for the best seat in the house.

This is just an excerpt of some of the best sporting events taking place throughout the country this year. There are plenty of national and local competitions to enjoy, so check your schedule and make room for top action to see in the new decade.