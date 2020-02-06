Advertisement

20th Century Fox and Marvel just released the brand new trailer for The New Mutants, the return of the X-Males saga in spin-off format. This new story focuses on a brand new technology by scientists at Charles Xavier’s faculty and has featured in his fake Maisie Williams (Arya in Recreation of Thrones), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Issues), Anya Taylor-Pleasure (Glass), Alice Braga (I am a legend) and probably also with Antonio Banderas (Ache and Glory) and Rosario Dawson (Sin Metropolis), although we didn’t see them in the trailer. It follows that their roles can be very secondary.

With an apparent aesthetic of horror and tension colors and the music of Pink Floyd’s One other Brick in the Wall, the brand new trailer for The New Mutants confirms what many people predicted: Patrol X’s brand new journey can be much darker than that of its predecessors , In addition, the age rating is not advantageous for young people under the age of 13.

The brand new mutants are Fox’s newest production with no direct intervention from Marvel within the remaining meeting. After all: The film had to accept some cuts. At first Josh Boone went over the handle, but after the takeover of Fox by Disney, several film sequences were re-shot.

Boone left the challenge of dissatisfaction. Disney even thought of canceling the movie or launching it directly on streaming platforms. Nevertheless, the identical director has confirmed that after the numerous potholes and inventive disagreements, we will see the unique product in cinemas in the long run, as he thought it up. “If not, I wouldn’t sell it on my networks,” he answered bluntly to a consumer who asked him about the result.

We’ll have to wait until April 3rd, 2020 to see it in theaters, but the first knowledgeable reviews are already very constructive.