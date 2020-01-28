Advertisement

Ajay Devgn will shortly be featured in a biography from 1952 to 1962 that is considered the golden years of Indian football. The creators of the film have now released a teaser poster of the film showing football players in shorts standing in the mud. Maidaan’s Twitter page has shared the poster titled “#MaidaanTeaser – Get Ready for Maidaan! November 27, 2020”.

#MaidaanTeaser – Get ready for Maidaan!

November 27, 2020 âš½ @ Ajaydevgn @ Priyamani6 @boneykapoor @iAmitRSharma @freshlimefilms @saiwynQ @writish @zeestudios_ @zeestudiosint #bayviewprojects pic.twitter.com/NkuFV19b7M

– Maidaan (@MaidaanOfficial)

January 28, 2020

Maidaan is directed by Amit Sharma, who also made the hit Badhaai Ho, and produced by Boney Kapoor. It also plays the southern star Priya Mani and is released simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Ajay Devgn will play the role of the late football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. To talk about him Devgn spoke at noon“Like Tanaji (Malusare) he is an unsung hero. The story has to be told, because when the creators came to me I was not aware of him. So it will be more interesting to introduce him to today’s generation who really love the sport. “

