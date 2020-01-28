Advertisement

Magic Johnson said the “greatest laker of all time disappeared” when the Hall of Famer mourned the tragic death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, known as Gigi, died on Sunday after a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. This was confirmed by NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Bryant is a five-time Lakers NBA champion and is considered one of the greats after 20 years in Los Angeles, where the 41-year-old retired two jerseys at the Staples Center.

Johnson, another great and five-time Lakers champion, paid tribute to Bryant, who was designed in 1996 by the famous Los Angeles franchise.

My friend, a legend, husband, father, son, brother, Oscar winner and greatest laker of all time is gone. It is difficult to accept. Kobe was a leader of our game, a mentor for both male and female players. pic.twitter.com/NXsrXmCkkG

– Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson), January 26, 2020

“As I try to write this post, my mind is racing. I am incredulous and cried all morning over the devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter Gigi died in a helicopter crash. (Johnson’s wife) Cookie and I am with broken heart, “wrote Johnson. “I love him, his family and what he stood for on and off the square.

“My friend, a legend, husband, father, son, brother, Oscar winner and greatest lacquer player of all time has disappeared. It is difficult to accept. Kobe was a leader of our game, a mentor for male and female players.

“He gave his knowledge, time and talent to teach so many students, and NBA and WNBA players. Words cannot express the impact he has had on the game of basketball. I know basketball fans all over the world . ” The world will miss him, especially the city of Los Angeles.

“He was such an icon, but he also did so much for LA. He was passionate about helping the homeless and advocating for women’s basketball. Coaching his daughter’s basketball team brought him so much luck.”

Kobe and I have had so many special conversations about life and basketball. We had so much in common outside of court. I loved talking to him about Lakers basketball, being fathers and husbands and how much we loved Italy. I will miss these conversations and him so much. pic.twitter.com/PIv7obzr2x

– Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson), January 26, 2020

“Kobe and I had so many special conversations about life and basketball. We had so much in common outside of the field. I loved talking to him about Lakers basketball, being fathers and husbands and how much we loved Italy have. I will miss this. ” Talks and him so much.

“Laker Nation, the basketball game and our city will never be the same without Kobe. Cookie and I pray for (Bryant’s wife) Vanessa, his beautiful daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri, and for his parents Joe and Pam and his sisters.

“We will always be there for the Bryant family. We love you forever. # 8 # 24”

Johnson’s rival Larry Bird also paid tribute to Bryant in a statement released by the Indiana Pacers.

“I know that we will all have difficulty finding the right words to express our deep sadness and the tragic loss of the loss of Kobe and his daughter Gianna,” said Boston Celtics icon, Bird.

“Kobe was not just an icon in the sports arena, he was a man of the world and touched so many lives and communities in the most positive way.

“His star continued to rise every day and he knew no boundaries because of his many intellectual and creative talents and his desire to give something back to others – his passion for the game, for his family and for others was evident in everything he did.

“My family and I express condolences to Kobe, our hearts are broken.”

