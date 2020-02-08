Advertisement

Singer Maggie Rogers has a message for male viewers: keep your sexist attitude to yourself.

The 25-year-old musician comments on sexist feedback she made on Saturday evening in Austin, Texas, as part of her efficiency.

During an intimate acoustic model of their tune “Alaska” at Austin Metropolis Limits Stay, one person shouted from the crowd: “Take off your top!”

Rogers published a press release on social media condemning the harassment. After the “fragile” efficiency, she mentioned that the interruptions “surprised” her. angry. angry. confused.”

“On a very primary level – it actually hurts my emotions,” she wrote. “I want to use this second to be very, very clear,” she added. “There is currently no home for harassment, disregard or deterioration of any kind.”