Monica Yadav

Monica Yadav

Created: February 8 2020 – 5:04 PM IST

The Elvis Presley biopic is evolving! It is already known that actor Austin Butler will play the title role in Elvis in Hollywood. Tom Hanks is hired for the role of his longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker. Now the makers have joined Maggie Gyllenhaal to play Elvis’ mother Gladys Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming musical drama.

Variety revealed: “During his career, Presley talked about his devotion to his mother and kept calling him his number one. The close relationship is said to have continued when the musician’s career began and Gladys was suffering from depression away from home due to his time. “

Baz Luhrmann and Craig Pearce wrote the script together. Production on Elvis begins in spring. It will be a story about a young singer and his experienced manager who came out of nowhere to become musical legends.

