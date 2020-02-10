Madonna: his secret? Drink your own urine after every live performance!

Advertisement

Madonna has an iron well-being! She is not afraid of anything between weight loss and sports. She also drinks her urine after her exercises and her concert events!

Madonna is on all fronts! A few months ago, the star released her latest album, “Madame X”. In order to offer it for sale, the interpreter of “Like a Virgin” started a world tour. And the least we will say is that his followers are on the rendezvous! Jean-Paul Gaultier’s muse loves to take a look behind the scenes of his present on the Internet through photos and films.

It’s no secret, Madonna is excited about the game. If she shows a silhouette of goals at 61, it’s not for nothing. She would have opted for very strict diets at any time. Enthusiastic about dance, she has been working on this self-discipline since a young age. The star also passed on her enthusiasm to her 4 children!

MADONNA BOOTS YOUR URINE!

Madonna also revealed her many rituals on the Internet to be at the height of her kind! The star also amazed his many subscribers with a brand new video. In the extract that Insta has revealed, Rocco’s mother begins to warm up with her trainer by doing some boxing strokes. Then the star slowly turns in an ice bucket. A wonderful technique to deal with physical pain after the game!

In the video, Madonna doesn’t appear to be escaping her session unscathed. Persistent as typical, she starts to bounce. Lourdes’ mother leaves her bathtub and wraps a bathrobe before drying. A harmless gesture you’ll say, but the story doesn’t stop there. The star then grabbed a cup … urine! Just that. “It is excellent to drink urine as soon as it comes out of the frozen tub,” she said to the digital camera on her face! Good Appetite!

