Advertisement

Madhurima Tuli had a pretty dramatic exit from Bigg Boss 13 after beating Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan. However, it looks like she will make a comeback on the small screen after leaving Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. The show’s teaser has just been released and it stars Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha. Just like in season one, season two has a fairly unconventional plot that is sure to fascinate viewers.

Madhurima has been on the news for a while and it looks like her fans won’t have to wait too long for their comeback. If you believe the reports, the actress was recently completed for one of the key roles in this thriller show that talks about love and sacrifice. The makers haven’t officially announced this yet, but it is expected to be announced soon as the show will reach the final for Bigg Boss 13.

Advertisement

How excited are you when Madhurima Tuli makes her comeback on TV?

Read also: Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishta will star in Ek Baar Phir Ishq Mein Mar Jawan

Helly Shah, Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha, Helly Shah in Ek Baar Phir, Ishq Mein Mar Jawan, Helly Shah in IMMJ 2, Helly Shah in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Indian Television, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, ITV, Madhurima Tuli, Madhurima Tuli and Helly Shah, Madhurima Tuli Bigg Boss 13, Madhurima Tuli in IMMJ 2, Madhurima Tuli in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, television, television, Vishal Vashishtha, Vishal Vashishtha in Ek Baar Phir Ishq Mein Mar Jawan, Vishal Vashishtha in Ishq Mein Marjaw

Loading…