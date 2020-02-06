Advertisement

Given that the Maldives is the hotspot for most of B-Town, Maanayata Dutt might not be far behind. On Wednesday, Sanjay Dutt’s wife took a snapshot of her sunbathing. What caught our attention was the photo credit: Sakshi Dhoni.

In the picture you can see how the star woman enjoys in the pool and lies in the sun. When she shared the picture, she wrote: “Life is water rich …. # wetandwild #maldives #sunsoaked #dutts #love #grace #positivity #beautifullife #thankyougod …. ðŸ“ ¸ @ sakshisingh_r

Looks like the star woman is connecting with MS Dhoni and her family, who are currently vacationing in the Maldives. Although Dutt didn’t share a picture with Sakshi, she dropped a note that she was hanging out with the Dhonis. This is a new friendship warning.

Speaking of Maldives, in front of Maanayata, Bigg Boss 13 candidate Dalljiet Kaur was the last to visit the island country. Dalljiet painted her Instagram profile with charming pictures from her vacation. In the pictures you could see how she enjoyed her “first time”.

In front of her Sara Ali Khan made the most of her free time by going on vacation in the country with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh.

When she returned to Maaanayata, she embarked on a new career path by becoming a producer with her husband. Her first offer, Baba, a Marathi film, was shown at the Golden Globes. She followed him with Prassthanam, in which her husband also played the main role.

Speaking of Sanjay: The 60-year-old actor most recently played the role of Ahmed Shah Abdali in Ashutosh Gowariker’s drama Panipat. Now, in 2020, Dutt will have half a dozen interesting projects on his record in the future, including KGF: Chapter 2, Sadak 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Toorbaz.

