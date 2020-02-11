Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt made a covenant on February 7, 2008, and since then the couple have shown their love for one another several times. The Dutts are indeed two of the most popular and beautiful people in Bollywood and a couple that is revered by everyone.

In times of social media, it’s impossible not to post jubilee and birthday wishes on Twitter and Instagram. So how could Ms. Dutt stay away? On her Instagram account, she wrote: “There is no feeling in the world that you have someone in your face, no matter what life throws at you. Thank you, Sanjay Dutt, that you have been someone in my life for years and forever . ” (Sic)

Have a look here:

A number of Sanjay Dutt fan clubs shared pictures of the couple on their Instagram accounts, and one of them even shared a picture of their wedding in 2008. These pictures are unmistakable for all Baba fans. Have a look here:

Maanayata keeps sharing her pictures with her husband and two months ago she shared another picture that says “Baba and Mam are looking at jhakas”.

On the work front, Dutt is a busy star juggling several films. He has KGF: Chapter 2 in preparation, followed by films like Shamshera, Prithviraj, Bhuj: The Pride of India and a comedy with Arshad Warsi.

