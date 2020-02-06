Lucy Hale's zodiac sign says she is a clever and fascinating partner

Advertisement

Lucy Hale kills it. She stars in the Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene and her latest horror film Fantasy Island hits the screens on February 14th. She also supposedly lives her best single life and is content with waiting for the right person to catch her imagination. But that makes perfect sense for a twin, Lucy Hale’s zodiac sign (she was born on June 14, 1989). Hale celebrated her 30th birthday last June, a turning point that the actor described to Cosmopolitan as incredibly liberating and empowering. “It feels good not to be upset about certain things,” she said of the release. And that includes wasting time with the wrong person. I was so scared to death to be alone or alone, “explained Lucy Cosmopolitan.” Now I have reached the point where I meet someone who really improves my life because I love being alone. “

What Hale expects from a partner summarizes exactly what you expect from a twin. “I used to be very interested in damaged people who had been through shit,” she said. “Well, I think you can be nice, but not boring. Nice, but not an idiot.” Even though Hale is single and in no hurry to mingle, we can guess from her star sign what it is like, loved by her to become when she is ready.

For Gemini, love begins with a mental connection.

The quickest way to a twin’s heart is through his mind. That’s because what’s attractive to this clever and funny character starts with a mental connection. They are very smart and extremely curious. So when you get a twin’s attention, they focus all their energy on getting to know you better. It can feel like the rest of the world has faded when they turn your attention to you. If you can fascinate a twin and, above all, make them laugh, you are well on the way to gaining their affection.

Life is exciting with a dynamic twin.

The twins’ quick mind requires inspiration and variety, so they are always looking for new experiences and variety. They loathe a rut, so Gemini keeps trying new things, from the latest restaurant to exciting adventures and travel. It never gets boring with a twin because he hates the feeling of boredom. This can make them the most dynamic and exciting partner for the right person who shares their passion for new adventures or is at least interested in keeping up.

Twins can quickly lose interest if they are bored.

The twins’ pursuit of excitement and new experiences can make them very tempting and exciting, but it can also make them difficult to hold onto. This is because a twin quickly loses interest when it gets bored. This causes them to be branded as moody, but Gemini fully owns who they are. And unlike Sagittarius, the other sign with the call to move forward quickly, the connection between twins and Mercury, the planet connected to communication, means that they give you a headache when they feel that the relationship suits their tastes is routine. If these conversations go unnoticed and nothing changes, you can count on this air sign to blow your life apart.

If a twin decides, it is extremely loyal.

Knowing that twins can quickly lose interest can be daunting, but the right partner has nothing to fear. This is because when you measure yourself against someone who excites your intellect and then your heart, twins are deeply loyal and protect their partner. They’ve been through a lot of connections that weren’t right for them, which means they also know when they found the right game.

The future looks good for Hale, who is making progress in both her career and self-confidence. These twins are a force to be reckoned with. And while it’s only a matter of time before someone worth hanging on to her heart comes, Hale has made it clear that she’s no longer waiting for Mr. Right. She’s just too busy destroying it in Hollywood.