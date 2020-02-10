Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek at Vanity Fair Oscar After Party 2020

Advertisement

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton started their evening in black and white and ended it in color. After posing together on the red carpet at the Academy Awards, Boynton took off her black and white dress for the Vanity Fair Oscar in a pastel rainbow dress after the party. The dress definitely had barbie vibes. Meanwhile, Malek stayed in his black suit.

Once again, the Bohemian Rhapsody co-stars who have said goodbye to the screen have reduced their PDA in front of the cameras to a minimum.

George Pimentel, Getty Images

Advertisement

Daniele Venturelli, Getty Images

Here they are on the red carpet of the Oscars in the early evening to keep the contrast:

Steve GranitzGetty Images

Malek and Boynton have been together for years. Us Weekly reported for the first time that the two had seen each other in April 2018. “You met while filming Bohemian Rhapsody in London,” a source told the magazine.

But it wasn’t until January 2019 that Malek started talking publicly about Boynton as his girlfriend. At the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Malek said in his acceptance speech for the ceremony’s Breakthrough Performance Award: “Thank you, Lucy Boynton. You were my ally, my confidante, my love. Thank you very much.”

The couple’s most viral moment was a month later at the Oscars. Malek became Best Actor and kissed Boynton when his name was announced. During his acceptance speech on stage he called Boynton from the heart. “Lucy Boynton, you are the heart of this film,” he told her. “You are incredibly talented. You have won my heart. Thank you.”

Alyssa Bailey

News and strategy editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).