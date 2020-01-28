'Lucky' Federer offers a great escape to reach the Australian Open semi-final

Advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia – Roger Federer admitted that he had “incredible luck” after making one of the greatest escapes of his career, saving 7 match points to beat Tennys Sandgren for a place in the Australian Open semi-final .

In a game full of dramas, the normally ice-cold Swiss was beaten with a warning of curses and needed a rare medical time-out for a groin injury before winning 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8 ), 6-3 on Tuesday, January 28.

The reward of the six-time champion is a confrontation against the old rival Novak Djokovic from Serbia or the great Milos Raonic from Canada.

“I don’t deserve this, but I’m clearly happy here,” said Federer, 38, who became the oldest man in 43 to make the last four in Melbourne Park after Ken Rosewall.

“I just said (to myself while I lose), I believe in miracles,” he added.

“I was incredibly lucky today – I don’t even know what time it is.”

The win was his 102nd in Melbourne Park and exceeded his count in Wimbledon to make the Australian Open his most successful Slam in terms of won matches.

Federer said that in the middle of the 2nd set he felt the groin injury and “was upset about the pain I felt,” but is hopeful that it is not serious.

“Hopefully we will discover that it really is nothing bad, that it was just the groin that went very tight from playing a lot, who knows what, from nerves,” he said, now playing 14 sets in his last 3 games.

‘I do not know. I am hopeful. We’ll find out tomorrow tonight. The next day we will see how it goes. “

In two decades of playing the Australian Open, he had never lost to a player ranked as low as Sandgren’s 100, with his biggest upset against the 54th ranked Arnaud Clement far back in 2000.

The unannounced American had shown that he could be a danger to the 20-time Grand Slam winner after he had already defeated 8th seed Matteo Berrettini and 12th seed Fabio Fognini.

And he gave the Swiss star an enormous fear.

Federer rattled

Both players fought breakpoints against their opening service games as they measured each other.

However, it was only a matter of time before Federer broke out and entered the sixth game when he started to invent Sandgren’s game and forced to make mistakes when he picked up the set.

But Sandgren was not ready to surrender and broke twice in the 2nd set when Federer’s touch left him and sent 15 casual errors.

He played in the afternoon sun and continued to struggle in the 3rd set, broken in his opening service game with the crowd bewildered in silence.

Federer was upset. He worked 3 break points when 2-0 down and when Sandgren saved two of them, the Swiss was warned of an audible obscenity, reported by the line judge.

The normally inconceivable star confronted the referee and then lost another 3 points, again with words from the referee before he timed out nearly nine minutes.

“I found it a bit difficult,” he said about the punishment. “It’s not like I’m familiar with throwing words and stuff. It’s not like the whole stadium heard.”

Federer returned to serve, but his movement was hampered and he never threatened, losing the set with another 15 unforced errors.

He stuck grimly in the 4th set and saved 3 match points on 5-4 and it went to a tiebreaker where more drama was waiting when a ball boy with Sandgren collided with the switch.

Federer unbelievably saved 4 more match points before he won the tiebreak with 10-8, causing the crowd to rage.

His self-confidence and his touch returned, he rolled through the decisive set for a famous victory to reach the Melbourne semi-final for the 15th time. – Rappler.com

