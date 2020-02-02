Lucifer's last season has gotten a lot bigger - get details

Advertisement

When Lucifer returns, there will likely be 60 percent more hell as his fifth and final season has expanded significantly to 16 episodes.

It had previously been announced in June that the farewell run of the supernatural-inspired process would be just another series of 10 episodes, like it was his Netflix debut.

The two co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson reported on the unique pick-up from last season: “We are very grateful to Netflix for ending the story of Lucifer in our idioms. Above all, we would like to thank the followers for their unimaginable enthusiasm and support. The perfect is to come back! “

Advertisement

However, when some followers did serious lobbying after season five, the EPs had to make a statement: “(W) Although we just feel so unhappy how many of you try to do this, this wonderful experience comes to an end, a The fight is over not changed. However, we did speak to our colleagues at Netflix and Warner Bros, and it is best that everyone knows that TREMENDOUS automotive has made this decision. “

After broadcasting three seasons on Fox, Lucifer was “saved” by Netflix just a few weeks after his cancellation. In the fourth season of 10 episodes, the eponymous Satan, who copes with every troublesome priest, and the return of his very first friend Eva (as in “Adam and”) were discovered. The finale, where nothing indecisive on the market should spoil you, was good business and ridicule for the “DeckerStar”, which raises massive questions about how the sequence should be relayed from where it left off.

The showrunners gave TVLine the instruction to recognize the opening sequence of the fifth season: “Actually since the beginning of the fourth season”. Moldrovich said: “We even have another really entertaining toy to play with that we all know is a massive guiding principle. We are also excited about the fifth season. “