LPA now off Zamboanga City, northeast monsoon affecting Luzon

The low pressure area monitored by PAGASA will be located on Friday afternoon, February 7th, 235 kilometers southwest of Zamboanga City
Published on February 7, 2020 at 5:40 p.m.
Updated February 7, 2020 at 5:40 p.m.
MANILA, Philippines – The valley floor or expansion of the Low Pressure Area (LPA) within the Philippine area of responsibility will continue to bring rain to some areas in Mindanao and the Visayas over the next 24 hours.
In a bulletin released on Friday, February 7th, 4:00 p.m., the Philippine Authority for Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services (PAGASA) announced that the LPA is now 235 kilometers southwest of Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur.
The bottom of the LPA causes isolated showers and thunderstorms in the following regions:
- Northern Mindanao
- Zamboanga Peninsula
- Caraga
- Davao region
- Western Visayas
- Central Visayas
The rain can be moderate to heavy at times, so flash floods and landslides are possible.
The rest of Visayas and Mindanao generally have good weather.
PAGASA weather specialist Ana Clauren said the LPA is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression.
The Philippines receive an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. So far there were none in 2020. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical Cyclones, Precipitation Notes)
Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan in Luzon triggers light rain, especially in:
- Metro Manila
- Cagayan Valley
- Calabarzon
- Bicol
- Aurora
- Nueva Ecija
- Bulacan
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- Occidental Mindoro
- Oriental Mindoro
The monsoon in the northeast also causes lower temperatures in the country. (READ: ‘Ang lamig!’: That’s why your nights and mornings are cold.) – Rappler.com