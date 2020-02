Advertisement

Loveland Pass, Colorado: According to the Colorado State Patrol, Loveland Pass is closed due to a frontal accident involving two articulated lorries.

According to the CSP, the crash occurred on Thursday at 11:23 a.m.

CSP said no crash injuries were reported.

According to the CSP, the Loveland Pass is expected to be closed for a long time due to the crash.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

We will update this story when the Loveland Pass reopens.

