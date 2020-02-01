Louis Tomlinson does not forgive Zayn Malik for refusing One Direction

Advertisement

Louis Tomlinson cannot forgive Zayn Malik for how he dealt with One Direction after stopping the group.

Malik left the boy band in March 2015 after leaving the world tour. In a brand new interview, he mentioned that after leaving Harry Kinds, Liam Payne and Niall, Malik had spoken on a wide range of topics. Horan behind it.

“I just don’t think I’m mature enough, even in my head, to come up with an actual answer,” Tomlinson, 27, instructed Metro UK when asked to forgive Malik.

“In the meantime, I’m pretty crazy about it all. I don’t think he [Malik] handled it very well. Do not say anything under any circumstances. Who do you know? He chatted with a lot of people in the early days. I thought One Direction was pretty good. “

After his departure, Malik dissolved the One Direction album he recorded.

“I’ll be trustworthy. I thought the primary single was pretty cool,” he mentioned the latest album from the group “Made in the AM”. “I heard the second single and,” he said, grimacing. “Yes, me didn’t buy the album. “

After Tomlinson’s mother died after fighting leukemia, he announced that he wanted to die with Malik, 26.

“My mother mentioned:” You managed to get yourself back on Zayn. Life is too short, ”he recalled her need.