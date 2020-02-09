Lou Williams, Clippers Hand Cavs worst home loss in franchise history - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

CLEVELAND – Lou Williams scored 25 points on Sunday night and the Los Angeles Clippers clinched Cleveland 133-92, the Cavaliers’ worst home defeat in franchise history.

Cleveland’s previous worst was a 39 point loss against Chicago in 2012.

Paul George had 22 points and Marcus Morris added 10 in his first game with Los Angeles without star striker Kawhi Leonard Wire-to-Wire.

Andre Drummond started his first game with Cleveland after being taken over by Detroit on the closing date. He scored 19 points and had 14 rebounds in 29 minutes.

The Clippers didn’t miss Leonard, who was out because of an aching left knee. Morris, which was acquired by New York at the close of trading, started in Leonard’s position at Power Forward and played for 22 minutes.

The Clippers were obviously angry after embarrassingly losing 142: 115 in Minnesota on Saturday. Los Angeles shot 70 percent in the first quarter, 14 percent of the 20 percent.

Los Angeles’ biggest lead in the fourth quarter was 45 points after coach Doc Rivers gave his starters the rest of the night off.

Drummond’s presence was Cleveland’s only bright spot. He got the crowd going in the first quarter when Cedi Osman dropped a magnifying glass pass with one hand. Drummond also hit two 3-pointers, his career was high for a game and again had a big ovation.

Morris threw Drummond to the ground with a hard foul when the center of Cleveland tried to score in the third quarter. The game was upgraded to a blatant foul after a review.

The acquisition of Drummond could not stop Cleveland. The Cavaliers lost 12 at home and 13 out of 14 in total.

Morris’ last Knicks game was in Cleveland on February 3. He scored 26 points in New York’s extra-time win.

Drummond replaced Tristan Thompson, who started 48 games. Thompson came off the bench and scored seven points in 19 minutes. Kevin Love had 10 points in 26 minutes.

TIP-INS

Shearers: Leonard missed his 13th game of the season. … G Patrick Beverley (with the right bar tense) had to play the second game in a row. … In Los Angeles, Buffalo wore Braves uniforms. The franchise played in Buffalo from 1970 to 1978.

Cavaliers: Drummond is 3 for 24 this season. … Thompson hit his fourth career 3-pointer in the second quarter. Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points.

WELCOME BACK

Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue was the Cavaliers coach during their 2016 NBA championship season. He returned to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the first time since his release from Cleveland after six games last season.

Lue received a standing ovation and waved to the crowd when he was introduced during a break.

NEXT

Clippers visit Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Cavaliers received Atlanta on Wednesday. Cleveland’s last home win was against the Hawks on December 23.