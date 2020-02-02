Los Espookys renewed for season 2

Advertisement

Los Espookys has frightened some additional episodes.

The crazy half-hour comedy by Fred Armisen – who also plays the main role – and the Saturday night lingering vengali Lorne Michaels will probably be shown again in season two on HBO, our sister website Selection stories.

The collection shows the Mexican actor Bernardo Velasco as Renaldo, the noble, pure, relaxed and gorebess boss of Los Espookys. Armisen plays Tico, Renaldo’s uncle, who lives in Los Angeles and works as a valet driver who loves parking cars.

The order for the second season was known in the TVLine scorecard for the renewal of cable television.

Are you satisfied with listening to the renewal of Los Espookys Season 2? Beat the feedback to tell us your ideas and what you want to see will take place next season!