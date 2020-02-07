Los Angeles Wildcats Open vs. Houston Roughnecks - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Game: Los Angeles Wildcats at Houston Roughnecks

When: Saturday, 2 p.m. PT

Where: TDECU Stadium, University of Houston

TV: FOX

Line: Houston at 5½

Preview: The Wildcats had a sudden quarterback competition this week after Josh Johnson was ruled out for a thigh injury. 33-year-old Johnson is considered one of the best XFL quarterbacks due to his 12 years of experience in the NFL. The Wildcats open the first week with Harvard Westlake School product Charles Kanoff, who is eight years younger than Johnson and has not started a game since his days in Princeton two years ago. Wildcats’ offensive coordinator, Norm Chow, said he would consider using a two-man QB rotation because he was impressed by Jalan McClendon, who played at the University of Baylor. The Roughnecks had a quarterback competition between P.J. Walker and Connor Cook, who started a playoff game for the Raiders against the Houston Texans in 2017 after Derek Carr sustained an end-of-season injury. But the inexperienced Walker won the starting job this week. Walker will throw a throw to Sammie Coates, who received Ben Roethlisberger’s Pittsburgh Steelers touchdown passes in his two seasons (2015-2016).

Watches Party: The Wildcats host an official watch party against the Roughnecks on Saturday. The event takes place at the Dudes’ Brewing Company in Torrance. It runs from 1 p.m. till 17 o clock