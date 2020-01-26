Lopez: Kobe Bryant was LA - our dreams, our sweat and the drive that connects a distant city

Advertisement

In Los Angeles, we live in distant parts of the city with thousands of intersections but little overlap. Except when it comes to sports.

The richest fans sit at the Staples Center on the course, but they are no longer part of the sports community as legions of anonymous black, white, Latin American, and Asian fans who work and sweat and crave games on TV and wear the Magic jerseys. Kareem, LeBron and Kobe always believe that winning is not a fair opportunity, but a local birthright.

Advertisement

Kobe Bryant was her type. Our guy. A guy who made us believe that winning with enough work and desire is more than a distant dream. A guy who once sat at the end of the bank but became a local hero who was a great joy.

And on an eternally gray day, an even greater sense of loss.

When I first suggested writing about Kobe, I had a colossally bad idea.

LA mourns Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

The year was 1997 and I worked for Time Inc. in a job that included occasional stories for Sports Illustrated. I had started my career as a sports journalist and always had an eye on stories that I could tell SI and I was sure that I had a good one.

I wanted to write about what a mistake it had been for Bryant to skip college and go straight from high school to pro.

I was living in Philadelphia at the time, not far from where Bryant caught the eye of the basketball gods while opposing gravity for Lower Merion High School. In fact, I felt sorry for Bryant, who had spent much of his first season with the Lakers who were on the bench.

I thought he could have led a great university to an NCAA degree and also college education. Instead, there was no telling how long it might take him to become a contributing member of the Lakers.

More than one editor rejected my point of view and argued that it was too early to make such a judgment. And besides, who should I tell a young phenomenon how to lead his life?

Thank you thank you thank you. I wrote a few stories that I regret, but these would have topped the list.

1/36

Noel Nobar gets emotional when he visits a makeshift memorial to former NBA and Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant on the LA Live Plaza in front of the Staples Center.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

2/36

Kinzo Beachem writes on the cement next to a makeshift memorial to former NBA and Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant on the LA Live Plaza in front of the Staples Center.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

3/36

Fans gather outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant after it was revealed that Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among the nine dead in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

4/36

A Lakers fan sobs at a memorial to Kobe Bryant in front of the Lakers training facility in El Segundo on Sunday.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

5/36

Rescue workers are still taking cover at the site of the helicopter accident, which killed nine people in Calabasas on Sunday, including Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

6/36

From the left, Christopher Pena (33) and his wife Lizbeth (30) from Pacoima mourn with Jose Gutierrez (33) from La Puente near the scene of the Calabasas helicopter accident, in which Kobe Bryant and eight others were killed.

(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

7/36

Nancy Fernandez of Van Nuys lights a candle on Sunday at a memorial to Kobe Bryant in De Anza Park in Calabasas.

(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

8/36

Fans mourn near the Staples Center after learning that Laker’s great Kobe Bryant has died.

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

9/36

Mourners crowd in LA Live across from the Staples Center, home of Kobe Bryant and the Lakers’ home dish.

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

10/36

A woman kneels in front of the makeshift memorial to Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

11/36

A man kisses the floor as Lakers fans gather at a memorial to Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center.

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

12/36

Fans (from left) Alex Fultz, Eddy Rivas and Rene Alfaro meet on Sunday in front of the Staples Center near a makeshift memorial to Kobe Bryant after hearing about his death.

(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

13/36

Fans gather around a makeshift memorial to Kobe Bryant in LA on Sunday evening.

(Allen J. Cockroaches / Los Angeles Times)

14/36

Naima Smith (37) and Swania Hogue (48) from Los Angeles mourn Kobe Bryant at a vigil in Leimert Park on Sunday.

(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

15/36

Fans gather near a makeshift monument to Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after hearing about the Lakers’ death Sunday.

(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

16/36

A Lakers fan touches a memorial to Kobe Bryant in front of the Lakers practice facility in El Segundo on Sunday.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

17/36

Mourners gather on the corner of Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street in Calabasas near the helicopter crash site.

(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

18/36

Naima Smith, 37, flowers at a makeshift memorial on Sunday during a vigil for Kobe Bryant in Leimert Park.

(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

19/36

Fans stand near a monument to Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center on Sunday after hearing about his death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

20/36

37-year-old Naima Smith and other fans mourn Kobe Bryant at a vigil in Leimert Park on Sunday.

(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

21/36

Fans stand near a makeshift monument to Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center on Sunday after hearing about his death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

22/36

A screen at LA Live on Sunday shows an image of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant after his death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

23/36

Fans gather near a makeshift monument to Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after hearing about the Lakers’ death Sunday.

(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

24/36

Fans gather near a makeshift monument to Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after hearing about the Lakers’ death Sunday.

(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

25/36

Fans gather near a makeshift monument to Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after hearing about the Lakers’ death Sunday.

(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

26/36

Fans gather near a makeshift monument to Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after hearing about the Lakers’ death Sunday.

(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

27/36

Bryant Hirshman is hugged by his father Craig and mother Elena near the helicopter crash site in Calabasas where Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people died on Sunday.

(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

28/36

People gather on Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas near a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people on Sunday.

(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

29/36

Amanda Gordon and her husband Philip mourn Lakers legend Kobe Bryant near a helicopter crash that killed the Lakers legend, his daughter Gianna, and seven others on Sunday.

(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

30/36

Jianing Zhang and his girlfriend Cathy Xiao meet with others near the helicopter crash site in Calabasas where Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed on Sunday.

(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

31/36

Large Kobe Bryant memorial signs are illuminated in LA See fans Aldo Luna and his son Ethan from Pomona meet in front of the Staples Center.

(Allen J. Cockroaches / Los Angeles Times)

32/36

Lakers fans mourn Kobe Bryant in a makeshift memorial.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

33/36

Fans post sticky notes that honor Kobe Bryant on a mural of the former NBA superstar outside the Shoe Palace on Melrose Avenue, LA.

(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

34/36

Fans gather in a makeshift memorial outside the Staples Center to mourn Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

35/36

Fans gather in front of the Staples Center at a makeshift memorial to Kobe Bryant.

(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

36/36

Kobe Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 Lakers jerseys hang in the rafters at Staples Center during preparations for the Sunday Night Grammy Awards.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

A year later, at 19, Bryant was the youngest player to ever play an NBA all-star game. It was the first of 18 all-star appearances in a 20-year career spanning five titles, and he always seemed to have known his fate.

A year or two later, I was working on another story and saw Bryant in the Lakers’ dressing room, where he was interviewed by an Italian news team. I knew that he had spent part of his childhood in Italy and that he spoke Italian. Still, I remember how impressed he was with his attitude and skillful use of the language.

Of course we make too much of athletes. We glorify them, idolize them, expect miracles from them. And of course they are human, which means that they are deeply flawed.

Bryant was no exception. In 2003, he was accused of raping a 19-year-old Colorado hotel employee. A civil suit against him was settled confidentially and criminal charges were dropped. Bryant apologized for what had happened, but some fans – especially women – never forgot.

In 2011, Bryant was fined $ 100,000 by the NBA for making a homophobic charge against an arbitrator. He later said, “That was not cool and ignorant on my part” and encouraged others to engage in their own prejudices.

I didn’t know Bryant. Few of us have done it. But as a father, husband, businessman, human, he kept showing that he was more than his darkest moments and worst instincts, that he grew, that he understood that his size gave him a platform to turn to our better self.

He is immortalized in Los Angeles for his rare combination of talent and tireless commitment to hard work, and for the tragedy of his untimely helicopter crash in Calabasas, in which his teenage daughter and seven others died.

When I first saw a social media post about the accident, I hoped it was a mistake or the idea of ​​a sick joke. To a man who paid so much attention to the details of his craft, it seemed incomprehensible that he would land in a helicopter in the thick fog on a day when the dark never rose. But he did, and the paleness that spread across southern California has traveled the world.

[email protected]

Advertisement