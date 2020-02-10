Looking back at the Amazing Race Finale: Did your favorite team win season 31?

Advertisement

The Amazing Race, which kicked off the season 31 season finale on Wednesday, had somewhat brought the outsider story up to scratch.

The veterans of the big brothers Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo cracked the ultimate 4 in the last episode of the week, making them the only not astonishing race duo among the participants. And in the past few weeks, they had survived a drama with the Reilly sisters that was barely prevented due to a stage that had not been eliminated, and managed to get reserve plane tickets when the various flights were fully booked and had finally prevailed after they left Afghans were turned over.

Did Nicole and Victor do one last miracle in the final on Wednesday, even against strong rivals? Before we publish the results, let’s break down the episode’s occasions:

* First is the 11th stage of the race, which in two previous seasons was the stage in which Leo and Jamal were eliminated. This time, however, they race over the primary roadblock, which involves decrypting a World Struggle II message in the English citadel of Dover. Leo is the first to finish it. He is adopted by Victor, Korey and later by Christie. (All of the Amazing Race groups decide to form an alliance for those remaining legs that serve each other conspicuously, while Nicole and Victor are left to their own tricks. It’s a bit painful to look at.)

* The detour to this stage proves to be a good balance, as three groups (but all Colin and Christie) decide to change the challenges halfway by doing a preliminary try. Ultimately, they all succeed and they make their pit stop technique… the place where Phil gives them another clue and asks each employee to collect a selection of things from a crowded London market before being examined. Unfortunately for Nicole and Victor, they are the last duo to reach the pit break and are unable to procure them earlier than the other three groups, which leads to their elimination. (Editorial word: sniffing.)

* Back in the US, groups do the following: rappel down a Detroit skyscraper (and collect numbers for a financial institution mix lock alongside the best way); Participating in a replica of poultry (why, sure, this is a soccer bowling hybrid); Creating 5 vinyl data; and assembling drums while dozens of musicians play “Seven Nation Military” very loudly, their toes removed.

* Leo is eventually blocked for a long time by the financial institution’s vault lock, which means that he and Jamal are ultimately effectively placed behind the two opposite groups. The race will basically be limited to Tyler and Korey against Colin and Christie, who all compete against the detailed drum meeting in a variety of ways.

However, the first employee at the end is … Colin and Christie! (Discuss salvation, huh?) They are adopted by Tyler and Korey in second place, and finally by Leo and Jamal in third place.

This is the end of season 31! Were you happy to see Colin and Christie win? Forge your vote in our ballot, then write a comment along with your ideas for the finale!