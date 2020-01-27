Look: Firefighters free the woman's finger from the drain of the sink overflow

Advertisement

January 27 (UPI) – Firefighters in Great Britain responded to a house where a woman had put her finger down a bathroom sink and got stuck.

The London Fire Brigade said crews responded to a house in Hither Green to help a woman whose finger was stuck in the bathroom sink drain.

“The lady had been told that she could clean the sink drain pipe by pulling it out – but she couldn’t and got her finger stuck,” said station officer Gary Deacon. “She was trapped about 20 minutes before we arrived and called us as soon as she got over the shame and realized that her finger was starting to hurt.”

Deacon said that firefighters destroyed the sink to free the woman.

“We tried to dismantle the entire base unit, but in the end we had to use a disk cutter to break the basin and take out the whole thing. We used wire cuttings to cut the plastic pipe off her finger,” he said.

“She wasn’t injured, apart from her pride. It’s the first time I’ve ever been called for this type of rescue,” Deacon said.

