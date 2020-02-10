Long Beach steakhouse hepatitis A epidemic, officials say

Advertisement

An epidemic of hepatitis A that has hospitalized at least eight people has been linked to a Long Beach steakhouse, health officials said.

According to Monday morning, eight cases of infectious disease have been confirmed in people who dined at 555 East American Steakhouse on or around Christmas Eve, according to the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services.

The source of the disease is still under investigation, but diners who ate at the restaurant at that time may have been exposed and should see a doctor if they get sick, health officials said.

Hepatitis A affects the liver of patients and can cause fatigue, poor appetite, stomach pain, nausea, dark urine, and jaundice – yellowing of the eyes or skin.

“We are informing the public of the exposure so that people can seek medical attention immediately if they start to develop symptoms,” said Dr. Anissa Davis, health manager at Long Beach, in a statement. “People who have been vaccinated against hepatitis A or who have had the disease are protected. Those who are not immune to hepatitis A should see their doctor if they develop symptoms and let their doctor know that they may have been exposed to hepatitis A. “

Steakhouse staff and management are cooperating with the health service to prevent new infections, officials said, and the restaurant does not pose a public health risk at this time.

“Our top priority is food safety, food quality and unsurpassed service,” wrote restaurant spokeswoman Kelly Ellerman in an email to the Long Beach Press-Telegram. “The Department of Health report does not indicate that anyone who dined in our restaurant or an employee who works in our restaurant was a direct cause of this hepatitis A epidemic.”

Symptoms of hepatitis A can appear two to seven weeks after exposure, say health officials, and usually develop over several days.

The disease can spread through contaminated food and water, or pass feces to the mouth.

While practicing good hygiene, such as washing your hands, can help avoid potential infection, health officials also recommend getting a hepatitis A vaccine.

“People over the age of 50 tend to be at higher risk because they are usually not immunized or vaccinated,” said Emily Holman, communicable disease controller for the city of Long Beach. “This is a big problem for hepatitis A.”

The Long Beach announcement followed a new epidemic in San Bernardino County, where health officials said there have been 42 confirmed cases since the start of last year.