Advertisement

Rebecca Long-Bailey has pledged to support workers and unions in every strike and disputes ‘no questions’ about whether she succeeds in becoming a Labor leader.

The secretary of the shadow company said Friday that the path of the party back to power after the worst general election defeat since 1935 is by “rebuilding” the union movement.

Advertisement

She told a meeting in Sheffield that the next leader “should be just as comfortable with the picket line as with the shipping box” and committed to “disconnecting” employees from emails and calls outside of working hours.

“I will put trade unions at the center of Labor to power”

“As a leader, I will put trade unions at the center of Labor for power and support workers in any dispute,” she said.

She said Labor would “support workers in every dispute and strike against unfair, exploitative and unjust employers” under her leadership.

And she said that “standing by workers and unions, not asking questions, will be crucial to stand up against this reactionary conservative government.”

Labor, she added, would not return to “condemn” striking teachers or firemen or treat trade unions as “embarrassing family members.”

The catastrophic defeat of her party under Jeremy Corbyn handed Boris Johnson’s Tories seats in traditional Labor heartlands.

Trade union recruitment plan

The Salford and Eccles Parliament argued: “The Labor Party is the parliamentary wing of the entire workers’ and trade union movement, and our road to power lies in its reconstruction.”

It plans to set up a recruitment plan for trade unions in historic core countries to regain support and do more to “wipe out” anti-trade union laws.

Although she is seen as the favorite candidate of current leadership, it seems that she is facing a tough fight to convince her to vote for her.

Polls have regularly suggested that Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer is likely to be at the top of the vote for members and supporters for the four-candidate race.

An Ipsos Mori study released on Thursday placed Ms. Long-Bailey in last place when 1,0000 voters were asked if she had the capacity to be prime minister.

She was also in last place – with Sir Keir at the top, Lisa Nandy second and Emily Thornberry third – when Labor supporters were asked the same question.

24/7 work culture

A policy that it hopes will be popular with the general public is a law to give employees the right not to be contacted outside normal working hours to end the “24/7 work culture”.

Although her campaign team gave few details, a “disconnect right” in France requires organizations with more than 50 employees to define the rights of employees to ignore their cell phones.

Mr. Corbyn’s successor will be announced on April 4.

Related: What the voting results of the Labor leaders tell us about them