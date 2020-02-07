Long-Bailey promises the right to switch off work telephones outside office hours

Advertisement

Labor leadership candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey will promise to help end the 24/7 work culture by giving employees the right not to be contacted outside working hours.

The secretary of the shadow company will commit on Friday to give employees the freedom to switch off telephones, so they don’t have to worry about receiving emails and calls during their free time.

Although her campaign team gave few details, a “disconnect right” in France requires organizations with more than 50 employees to define the rights of employees to ignore their cell phones.

Aspirational socialism

To BBC Breakfast, Mrs. Long-Bailey is expected to say: “Aspirational socialism is about raising all of us together, and that means coming together to solve problems that harm our mental health and prevent us from having quality time with our families or in our communities.

“We can all do better with ambitious socialism, by striving to end the 24/7 work culture and with trade unions authorized to negotiate this, we can work hard, get paid for the work we do and that precious time keep up with our friends and family, undisturbed by emails or requirements. “

front runners

The MP from Salford and Eccles is one of the front runners that Jeremy Corbyn succeeds after Labour’s worst overall election result since 1935.

And it is also seen as closest to Mr Corbyn’s ideology and has pledged to renationalise the most important aid programs.

She faces Sir Keir Starmer, Lisa Nandy and Emily Thornberry to become the new leader on April 4.

All candidates except Mrs. Thornberry have so far received sufficient support from Labor affiliated groups to get the postal vote of members and supporters.

