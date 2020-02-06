Lola Consuelos, 18, looks fierce in high-waisted lederhosen - see New IG Selfie

Advertisement

Lola Consuelos went on Instagram on February 4th to present a trendy outfit that included a cute sweater and leather pants in a beautiful mirror selfie.

Lola Consuelos, 18, try it nice! The teenage daughter of Kelly Ripa, 49 and Mark ConsuelosThe 48-year-old confirmed her latest trendy outfit in a February 4 published on Instagram and quickly got the eye of her followers! In the serve-up, which is a mirror selfie, you could see the younger splendor with a cute, smooth, blue long-sleeved sweater with only the highest button buttoned over a black prime number and black leather-based high-waisted trousers. She has her hair down and holds up her cell phone with one hand behind her bowed head. “It’s back,” Lola labeled the superior snapshot.

Lola’s followers immediately responded to the offer and were full of optimistic feedback. “Wow Lovely !!!! 😘😍🌹❤❤❤❤❤😎,” wrote one supporter, while another described her as “a fairly young girl”. “You seem to be your mom!” Another fan enthused, while many others left her heart-eyed emojis.

Earlier than her latest selfie, Lola delighted fans with a video that confirmed that she was ripping out the lyrics to the music “Jealous” by Labrinth on December 18. Her robust voice was really soothing when she sang the unfortunate melody and contained a lot of the feedback she needed to release her personal album. Kelly also took a second to share her love for her daughter. “You could be talented ♥ she ♥ ️ ♥ ♥ ♥ ️ ♥ ️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️”, she wrote.

Lola is currently attending New York College, where she is learning music, and we will definitely hear a lot more from her sooner or later! We would say that she is already a star between her wonderful vocals and trendy clothes and we love to see her shine!