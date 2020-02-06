Locsin to assess the impact of VFA termination

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Secretary of State Teodoro Locsin Jr. said on Thursday, February 6, the far-reaching risks for the Philippines if the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States were lifted.

In a speech to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Locsin outlined both the direct and indirect benefits of the VFA and provided a preliminary impact assessment and repeal of the agreement.

What is at stake and are the Philippines ready to end the VFA? (READ: Duterte is jeopardizing the security of the Philippines with threats to scrap VFA)

Read Locsin’s full speech to the Senate below:

Senator Aquilino Pimentel III, chairman. Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, Senators Go and Tolentino, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Members, Government Officials, Friends, Good Morning.

First of all, I would like to thank the chairman and honorary members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for inviting us to discuss our defense and security agreements with the United States, particularly the Visiting Forces Agreement.

We welcome this opportunity to get a feel for the legislative views on the matter and related issues, and we also welcome contributions from other stakeholders.

We would like to ask the committee to call an executive meeting at this presentation because the issues to be discussed are extremely sensitive. But we in the Foreign Affairs Department agree to every agreement. However, my cabinet colleagues who are responsible for national and international defense may wish to have an executive session and I hope that they will be accommodated.

Thank you very much, Mr. Chairman.

My talk this morning will mainly focus on the Visiting Forces Agreement. It will also tangentially affect other Philippine-American defense security agreements, such as the Mutual Defense Treaty and the Enhanced Development Cooperation Agreement.

The process of the presentation will cover the following: the direct and indirect benefits that result from the VFA and a preliminary impact assessment of a lifting of the VFA taking into account the identified benefits.

Note that the FDFA does not currently offer any options because it decides to take into account the views of the legislature and other social groups beforehand. Not to mention the Ministry of Defense, which is at the forefront because it is about national security. The highest object of foreign and domestic policy.

I have said repeatedly that foreign policy on my watch is a fist in the iron glove of the armed forces. We’ll listen to other views on how and whether to continue the VFA.

The possibility for the Philippines to terminate the VFA is an exercise of sovereignty. The termination of the VFA could allow closer ties to non-traditional partners, such as ideally, Far Russia – a power like the United States that is too far away to intervene in our internal affairs without an acquiring interest in our territory, but strong and with a range that is sufficient to meet a common enemy for mutual defense.

As far as national defense is concerned, closer ties can never include a military alliance with a close power, as this is illogical, impractical, self-destructive and an invitation to foreign aggression. However, the termination of the VFA must be weighed against the overall national interest of the country.

We have listed 4 areas where the direct benefits of the VFA are most evident. Of course, this affects the Philippine defense, military and security arrangements.

1. The VFA ensures the functionality of other Filipino-American defense agreements and the modalities of cooperation.

Other agreements between the Philippines and the United States, as well as the terms of the defense and security operation, may be overridden, although they remain legally valid. Some of these agreements and arrangements for cooperation include the mutual defense contract that the VFA serves. The Enhanced Cooperation Development Agreement, which specifies the obligations contained in the MDT.

The logistical support agreement and the mutual defense body approved joint exercises to combat traditional and non-traditional security threats, ie Islamic terrorists, with whom we can never be at peace.

For the MDT, the VFA is the substance that makes it real and functional. The EDCA, however, is linked to the VFA. Without the VFA, which provides the legal framework for the presence of U.S. service members during military exercises and actual military responses under the MDT, an EDCA would not be practical. Without it, the MDT is just a piece of paper. There are opposite views on this.

2. The VFA enables the United States to provide a total defense-based package approach that would be compatible with existing equipment, facilities and systems.

There are different opinions on this. However, current military equipment, assets and systems are largely manufactured and / or provided by the United States. Over the years, the requirements for AFP modernization have been met through gradual defense procurement, which the Philippines has undertaken after careful consideration by the responsible Philippine government authorities, particularly the Department of National Defense.

The total amount of dollars in security cooperation programs to support security implemented by the United States in 2016-2019 is $ 554.55 million. This includes $ 267.75 million in foreign military funding for defense equipment purchases for the same period.

In addition, according to the VFA, the Philippines can receive customer service in the form of maintenance packages that increase the value and lifespan of the items.

The U.S. plans to spend more than $ 200 million on aircraft, training, equipment and construction for the AFP and over $ 45 million for FMF (Foreign Military Finance) by 2020-2021.

Without the VFA, the U.S. Department of State and Defense departments will find it difficult to obtain funding from the US Congress for FMF and other defense programs for the Philippines.

3. The VFA promotes interoperability between the Philippine Armed Forces and Law Enforcement and their American counterparts.

We’ll hear contradictory views again, but at the moment the Mutual Defense Committee’s Security Committee has approved joint activities between the armed forces and law enforcement agencies of both countries over the years.

The termination of the VFA could impact upcoming 2020 fiscal activities that Filipino military and law enforcement agencies need to improve their capabilities to counter national security threats.

There are 319 activities on the program for the year. The absence of the VFA would severely limit defense activities with the Philippines and cease cooperative defense activities in the Philippines, as this provides the legal framework for U.S. military presence in the Philippines.

The United States will not operate without a VFA.

4. The VFA enables continued support in combating non-traditional security threats.

Through the VFA, the U.S. Armed Forces have helped the Philippines combat non-traditional security threats such as human trafficking, cyberattacks, terrorism, and illicit narcotics through training, joint exercises, and exchange visits.

The United States has also supported humanitarian and disaster relief, search and rescue operations. Disaster relief is more than just a humanitarian purpose. The new military doctrine assumes that developments in warfare will contribute to the destruction of natural disasters such as typhoons and earthquakes. The catastrophe response to natural disasters or military disasters must therefore take place to the same extent.

US support to counter terrorism, particularly intelligence and skills building, has proven essential. This support was crucial for the Filipino security forces to survive the Battle of Marawi in 2017. Recently, the U.S. Department of Defense’s support has allowed continued AFP operations to demise ISIS East Asia-oriented fighters in the southern Philippines, as well as some successful operations to rescue British and Indonesian citizens taken hostage by the Abu Sayyaf group were.

Limiting Department of Defense support due to a terminated VFA would affect the AFP’s immediate capabilities to fight and deter terrorism and respond to terrorist emergencies.

Contrary to this view, new developments can occur in this regard.

On the other hand, Mr. Chairperson, the following is an enumeration of 6 areas in which the indirect benefits of continuing the VFA may be manifested or otherwise expressed if the VFA is terminated.

1. The international reputation of the Philippines, as seen by other allied US countries, remains.

While the VFA is a bilateral agreement between the Philippines and the United States, there may be an impact on the way other United States and / or friends with the United States – e.g. Japan, Australia, South Korea, Singapore and Israel – maintain and / or continue their external relations with the Philippines if it is decided to terminate the agreement.

The credibility of the Philippines in implementing reciprocal military agreements to maintain peace and stability in the region also depends, if not more, on our American alliance. Behind us is a feeling of American support.

2. Recent measures by the United States have shown that they are again fulfilling their defense obligations to the Philippines.

By statement by U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper during their visits to Manila in 2019.

In addition, in fiscal year 2020, the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act, which entered into force on December 20, 2019, the U.S. Congress instructed both the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defense to report on a strategy to maintain and strengthen the PH-US Alliance provide adequate support to strengthen the Philippines’ defense capabilities, particularly at sea.

Emagazine.credit-suisse.com/app/art…1007 & lang = DE This follows from the MDAA ‘s stipulation, which I quote: “An armed attack on the public ships or planes of the Republic of the Philippines in Pacific, including the South China Sea, would trigger US mutual defense obligations under Article 4 of the Mutual Defense Treaty. “

This is a clear obligation that has been communicated orally in the past. It is now in writing. In short, in the event of a military engagement, the sinking of a Filipino ship triggers an American response.

The regular presence of U.S. armed forces, including those carrying out free shipping operations in the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea, acts as a deterrent as China takes more aggressive action in the West Philippine Sea.

As a result, the MDT is a deterrent to any attack of any power. The termination of the VFA will most likely water down the United States’ commitment to the MDT.

3. The existing goodwill and friendly relations between the Philippines and the USA can be impaired.

The historically robust and friendly relations between the Philippines and the United States are further strengthened by the high level of trust between the Philippines and the United States. The termination of the VFA may affect overall relations in various bilateral and multilateral areas where cooperation between the two countries may be jeopardized.

In this context, it should be recalled that President Donald J Trump had a special preference for the Philippines just one year after his presidency when he came to Manila for the ASEAN summit in 2017. This led to the country organizing this event very successfully. President Trump has not attended an ASEAN summit since then – the ones that took place in Singapore in 2018 and Thailand in 2019.

4. Filipino-American robust economic relationships can be affected.

The United States is the Philippines’ third largest trading partner with $ 8.70 billion in registered sales and our largest export market and fourth largest import source.

As beneficiaries of the United States’ Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), the Philippines also enjoy preferential treatment for their exports to the United States. This will also be the case until December 31, 2020. The GSP was re-approved on March 23, 2018 after U.S. President Donald Trump signed the Omnibus Pending Act, which included the GSP renewal language. Our GSP exports account for 16% of our total exports to the U.S. and were estimated at $ 1.7 billion in 2018.

It is also worth noting that the Philippines is currently experiencing a trade surplus with the U.S., with our exports exceeding our imports by up to $ 371.98 million as of June 2019.

5. The healthy state of our bilateral trade investment in tourism could be at risk.

With 12.9 billion pesetas in 2018, the United States is the fifth largest source of investment in the Philippines. The U.S. is also the third largest tourism market in the Philippines with over 1 million tourists in 2018.

In terms of ODA, the United States is the largest source of grants. There are no loans that account for 36.89% of total grants in 2018 of $ 886.47 million.

6. US aid supported by VFA can dry up.

From 2016 to 2019, the United States provided substantial development assistance totaling $ 336.306 million for a total of 16.8 billion pesetas. This amount was used to fund scholarship and seminar programs, as well as projects in the fields of education, health, the environment, agriculture, fishing, trade, work and governance. This will bring a total of $ 904.93 million in US aid to the Philippines over the same period.

Let me conclude with some basic and undeniable facts and principles that are valid at all times and in all places of foreign affairs management.

1. The mutual defense contract is a promise and a threat.

It is a mutual promise of two countries to defend one another in the attack, as if this attack on the other had taken place.

2. As a promise, the MDT is only as good as its performance or delivery when it is triggered.

The poet Robert Frost said: “Afternoon knows what morning never suspects.”

We won’t know how real it is until we or the US are attacked. Then, as we should, we must declare war on our attackers and fight them, whatever that costs us. Failure loses our claim to be a real sovereign state, the word of which is its commitment. This is called prestige in international relations.

In a mutual defense agreement, the costs are not counted because both parties claim their main benefits as long as they exist – and what is this benefit? This is a deterrent. The geographic proximity of the Philippines to the most likely attacker against the US or the Philippines given the MDT and its support agreements in EDCA and VFA is a serious deterrent.

This proximity means that the reaction is almost instantaneous. In mutual defense, no second should be considered or a second wasted as an answer. In warfare, time is power and money.

While the Mutual Defense Treaty was in effect, the enhanced cooperation development agreement was adopted to reduce response times by prepositioning assets closer to the potential war threat, reducing costs and keeping mutual defense alive and effective ,

No, prepositioning is not a violation of sovereignty, but a preservation of sovereignty. Without pre-positioning, our sovereignty is at risk.

As part of EDCA, we have given the United States access to locations in the Philippines. The United States developed one. Nobody can say that the United States is hungry to extend the extent and duration of its death, and never a permanent but always necessary presence in the Philippines.

Accompanying the EDCA, there is the Visiting Forces Agreement, which contains a template for the behavior of US military personnel in the Philippines who, for example, are doing joint military exercises. We have a similar agreement with Australia, maybe also with Japan.

It has been proposed to revoke the agreement with the United States. It was also said that a mutual defense contract and presumably the EDCA should remain in place. It is not entirely up to us. The US may not see a need to continue the EDCA without the VFA because its military capabilities depend on human actors whose behavior needs to be regulated. How to deal with them, when and whether they commit crimes.

The mutual defense contract without VFA and EDCA can be compared to a deflated balloon. For all practical purposes, it becomes an oversized rubber for an Asian. Far more elastic than he can ever use it for his purpose and much better suited as a shower cap than prophylaxis against foreign aggressions.

Can other powers replace the United States? It is reasonably inconceivable to have a mutual defense contract with any military power, with the exception of a contract that is too wide to interfere in internal affairs but is strong and long enough to hit the mutual enemy. Logically, we can only enter into a military alliance with Russia in the far north and the United States in the Far East across the Pacific.

But Russia does not want to take on the United States and neither does China, as Foreign Minister Wang Yi told our president.

While the Philippines has the privilege of terminating the VFA at any time, maintaining the agreement is considered more beneficial to the Philippines compared to any benefits if it should be terminated.

The termination of the free trade agreement will have a negative impact on the Philippines’ defense and security arrangements, as well as the overall bilateral relationship between the Philippines and the United States, and possibly even at the subregional and multilateral level. Our contribution to regional defense is anchored in our military alliance with the world’s last superpower.

There are, of course, irritations that need to be addressed, but the FDFA has taken steps to clarify certain issues related to the VFA with the United States to avoid problems with the implementation of the agreement.

However, it must be said that the VFA is the logical target if the country’s sovereign judicial system, which is no less modeled on the United States, is disregarded. When the U.S. senators downplayed the Philippine judicial system, which is the reflection of the United States, by demanding the release of those accused who were duly charged by two Supreme Court judgments, they insulted the most basic aspect of sovereignty: the monopoly of justice on its territory where the US senators insulted their own judiciary, which ours is faithfully modeled on.

Therefore, it makes sense to visit the VFA again to regulate sovereignty such as jurisdiction and custody. An early resumption of bilateral clarification talks can serve as a basis and starting point for a review of the VFA.

At this point we would like to open the floor for questions.

Thank you very much. – with reports from Sofia Tomacruz / Rappler.com