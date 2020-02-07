Locke & Key works best when it stops being cool TV Review

Advertisement

The pitch: A few weeks ago, the adviser to the high school Rendell Locke (Bill Heck) was shot by the disturbed student Sam Lesser (Thomas Mitchell Barnet). His widow Nina (Darby Stanchfield) moved her children Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) to Key House, her father’s family home, in the hope that she could clean it up and sell it it and then try again in a far away place. Of course, it is not easy if your husband and father were a hero in the hometown and everyone knows that he is dead. Tyler leans into the tragedy and gets used to the life in his new school through the compassion of cute girls and peers. Kinsey finds it more difficult and reluctant to grow up with someone new to the tragedy, especially his classmate and aspiring filmmaker Scot (Petrice Jones), who immediately falls in love with her and tries to integrate her into his group of friends. Bode doesn’t find many friends either, just Rufus the groundsman (Coby Bird) and the mysterious voice on the bottom of a fountain on the edge of the property. But that’s probably not a concern. It is certainly not an indication of a multitude of secrets buried in Key House and a conspiracy of silence about Rendell Locke’s past.

I have a brand new pair of roller skates … Joe Hill’s graphic novel Locke & Key has made his way to canvases since its release in February 2008. The great Mark Romanek directed a pilot film for it that never aired in 2011, and then film ideas were thrown from producer to producer until they finally landed on Netflix as a series. Hill was still responsible for the author’s room and Lost and The Strains Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill from The Haunting of Hill House were on board as show runners. The first thing they did was to soften some of the wider historical cosmic horror of the comic (the first edition was called Welcome To Lovecraft to give you an idea of ​​how different the show’s first season is from the opening of the source ). and the second thing was to give it a tone that fits perfectly into the modern, supernatural teenage landscape. The way the youthful drama and magical elements are treated is similar to that of Netflix ‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and 13 Reasons Why and should review both CW’s Vampire Diaries and HBO’s True Blood, the source of modern times of sexy ghouls and goblins appeared.

… and you have a brand new key: The structure of the show is extremely progressive. The city of Matheson – as in Richard Matheson, author of I Am Legend and a ton of classic horror films and television (jokes like this are everywhere in this show a la CWs similar to hip Riverdale) – is initially forgotten as a kind of backwater through time , Of course, the only people the Locke kids meet are all handsome models and of different races, such as the inexplicably British Scot, whose presence (the statuary Jones looks every day of his 27 years) is no less than insane. The show sweats a little and tries to be everything for everyone and adapts perfectly to this moment, terrible pop songs and everything. Is it a love letter to the horror films Hill saw with his father Stephen King and Scot wants to mimic with his own micro budget films, a B-plot that’s a little too cute in itself? Is it a Gorey-like, family-oriented, magical mystery like a series of unfortunate events? Is it a pitch black series about a magical entity that will kill everyone on its way? It can’t be all three, although it certainly tries. The frequent and breathlessly presented mystical interludes of the series (The Chronicles of Narnia is cited with good reason) will never strangely stall due to the often grim murders and the subsequent recorded PTSD episodes of the series. The dominant tone is a mischievous joke embodied by Torin Borrowdale’s remarkably lush and endearing score, but all too often that is wiped out by the death of the innocent.

Completely, with all the trimmings: Despite all of this, the show succeeds as a runaway freight train of a story. The show moves exactly between the rented guns on the director’s chair (Vincenzo Natali is the biggest name on the bench) and the raft of old television authors, who hammer the stubborn source material with up to five POV characters in 10 to 45 minutes In order to survive, it has to be at the pace. When the many threads converge again and the form of the narrative appears, the logical inconsistencies have largely faded into the background. It’s pretty impressive to see how Hill, Cuse, Natali, Averil and the rest of the creative team come up with the world. There are excursions in the subconscious, enchanted caves, doubles, monsters and elements that are conjured up out of nowhere. Hill obviously pays tribute to his father’s writing as much as Friday, the 13th, Day of the Dead, or Halloween (all names were dropped or looked at on the show). There is a small fire starter, a small The Dark Half, a small The Dark Tower and a small It to name a few. And all the points of reference, not to mention the best of the performances, mingle in a narrative juggernaut that flattens out objections and thrills with them.

The judgment: It is questionable whether another magical soap opera is just what is urgently needed, and Locke & Key only stops playing as a replacement series in the eighth episode. Until then, you will know if you are interested enough in the Locke children who solve the mystery that their father left behind. Until then, you will likely be fascinated by the players, the jambalaya of the allusions, the pleasantly atmospheric environment (not only the lovingly designed key house, but also the fictional hamlet by the sea where it rests) and the metaphysical puzzle at the heart of the show , The way in which the inner processes of the mind are represented here is often astonishing in their creativity, even if they undoubtedly breathe more on the side. In the end, Locke & Key is at its best when it stops being cool and nervous, and the serious drama means that children get parts of their father back through inexplicable powers. It is a very exciting and moving idea that initially keeps the show afloat and finally really makes it sing.

