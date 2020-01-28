Lizzo opens the Grammys with Medley: Watch

Advertisement

Lizzo had the most nominations of anyone at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards with a total of 8, so naturally she was chosen to open the ceremony. She opened her performance with a few words for the late Kobe Bryant: “Tonight is for Kobe.”

The first song she made was “Cuz I Love You”, the title song from her hit album, paused for a short piece of ballet, then came back with “Truth Hurts”. She of course played the flute.

Lizzo is nominated in the four main categories – Disc of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist – and has also won nominations for Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance and the best urban music. Contemporary album. So far, she has won the award for best solo pop performance and best traditional R&B performance.

Advertisement

Watch Lizzo’s performances below.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTxXyL3AfYw (/ integrated)

Lizzo kicks off #GRAMMYs by dedicating the night to the memory of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/xUht1o1h5L

– MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

Attended uma parte da performance IMPECÁVEL de Lizzo para o #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/BkZPojmWXa

– POPTime Play (@poptimeplay) January 27, 2020

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zqZUh1iWYkw (/ integrated)

Advertisement