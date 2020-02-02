Lizzo, Lady Gaga & Extra: Watch the celebrity party during the Super Bowl 2020 weekend

Advertisement

Learn what a number of the biggest stars bought as much during the Super Bowl 2020 weekend as they did in Miami.

Celebrate in the metropolis where the warmth is! Miami was the place to look forward to Super Bowl 54, which took place on Sunday, February 2. A-list celebrities lined many of his golf equipment, restaurants, and extras, making for a great time ahead. LizzoThe 31-year-old, who won three Grammy Awards last weekend, appeared to be in the best of spirits while performing at the super live performance of SiriusXM and Pandora Opening Drive in Miami Seashore on Thursday, January 30th. Lady GagaThe 33-year-old, who once again played the Super Bowl mid-term presentation in 2017, delighted the audience when she appeared on the AT&T TV stage at Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami on Saturday, February 1.

What did she say? The singer of “Born This Manner” made the bold statement throughout her stage time that she said: “I am higher, not here, no lips that synchronize tomorrow! I like you J.Lo, I like you Shakira! “Oh damn! All big events this weekend are as important as the biggest event of all: Jennifer Lopez, 50 and Shakira, 43, storms the Super Bowl halftime gift on Sunday, February 2. It remains to be seen what they convey, but we are sure that it will probably be a spectacular thing!

It was also a kind of rapp metropolis at the weekend when a number of the world’s greatest presenters joined forces for a lively live performance ahead of the Super Bowl on Saturday, February 1st 50 cents. DJ Khaled. Fat Joe and Rema Ma Headlining the Pepsi Super Splash Pool Party was the place where they were all performed in the model. The rapper “I’m The One” made it to the Bud Mild Super Bowl Music Fest while on the road in MIA.

Lady Gaga performs throughout the Super Bowl weekend. Credit score: MEGA

The expectant mother is one of the various big celebrities that have attracted attention in Miami Ciara, 34, who (together with her husband) shocked in a Seattle Seahawks jersey Russell WilsonAt the Rolling Stone Super Bowl LIV party on Saturday, February 1st, the title was splashed onto it.