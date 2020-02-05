Lizzo files lawsuit against producers applying for Reality Hurts credit

Advertisement

We are not even sure anymore whether something is 100%.

Lizzo’s employees have now filed suit against Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, two producers who state that the “DNA take a look at” line from “Reality Hurts” in a separate piece they wrote with the singer as Described to have recorded “Wholesome”. “

“At the time, we were filing a lawsuit on Lizzo’s behalf to ensure in a regulatory courtroom that the Raisens were not normally authors of” Reality Hurts “and did not have a reasonable income from the success of the play,” said Lizzo’s lawyer, Cynthia Arato stated in an announcement that was delivered to website six Wednesday afternoons.

“The Raisens did not work with Lizzo or anyone else to create the melody, and they did not help to write any material that they are now looking for income for, which is why they specifically refrained in writing from explaining the work for months in the past because the lawsuit makes it abundantly clear. While it’s all too common for profitable artists to be exposed to such opportunistic claims, it is disappointing that Lizzo had to take this step to end the false claims made by Raisens and her marketing campaign of harassment. “

By the way, none of these three people really got up here with the topic “I looked at a DNA and found that I am 100% this bitch”. They were impressed by a meme that repurposed the phrase Created by a British singer named Mina Lioness on Twitter. She has since been recognized as a songwriter for observation.

The Raisens aren’t the only opportunity to rain Lizzo’s parade: R&B singer CeCe Peniston had a personal submission on Instagram last week because Lizzo added some vowel ad libs from her 1992 hit “Lastly” for “Juice”.

However, Lizzo’s label has it again: “There is no significant similarity between” Juice “and” Lastly “and there is no legitimate explanation,” a Warner / Chappell spokesman informed the website Six.