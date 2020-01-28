Lizzo, Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men honor Kobe Bryant at the Grammy Awards

Advertisement

The music world transformed the start of this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony into a mini memorial to Kobe Bryant, who was previously killed in a helicopter crash.

With the industry’s biggest stars gathering at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Bryant regularly delighted Lakers fans and celebrated many of his career successes, the show’s first minutes included an appearance by Lizzo, dedicated to Bryant, and a collaboration of Alicia Keys and Boyz II men also honor the NBA icon.

Advertisement

The CBS cameras cut to the top deck of the arena, where Bryant’s 8 and 24 retirees are illuminated throughout the program.

KOBE BRYANT, 1978-2020: Sportwelt reacts to the death of the basketball legend

Keys ended the segment with a short, sad speech.

“We’re literally heartbroken here in the house that Kobe Bryant built” – Alicia Keys from Staples Center, where Bryant’s retired 8 and 24 jerseys hang in the rafters #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/t5tyXZTULI

– MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

Later in the show, a split-screen image of Bryant and the late rapper Nipsey Hussle was the finishing touch for a tribute to Hussle on stage. After John Legend sang the final notes of the tribute, DJ Khaled took over the microphone to honor both men.

There were also honors for Bryant outside of the Staples Center. Mourners built a small shrine in the hours before the show.

This is the scene outside of the STAPLES Center today. Fans shouldn’t be outside of the Grammy, but it just doesn’t matter.

Losing Kobe Bryant in a tragedy like this is one of the most heartbreaking things that could ever happen to the city of Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/os8EZWXOAL

– Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) January 27, 2020

Just surreal at Staples Center – Kobe’s face on every screen as hundreds of people just want to be in a place where they can cry together. In addition: The Grammys are here tonight, so that one or the other person walks around in a tuxedo.

None of it feels real. pic.twitter.com/esukv1yNZs

– Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 26, 2020

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, are said to have been killed among nine people when the helicopter they were driving crashed in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning against a hill’s local time.

Advertisement