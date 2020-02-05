Advertisement

Lizzo granted a songwriting credit for her hit “Reality Hurts” from 2017 to a singer who initially dealt with the most famous line of the piece and played it out. Still, two different songwriters say they deserve a point for the much-quoted poetry: “I looked at a DNA and found that I was 100% this bitch.”

“When I took part in a demo before 2017, I noticed a meme that resonated with me. A meme that really feels 100% as this bitch.” I sang this line in the demo and later used the street in Reality Hurts, ”Lizzo wrote on social media on Wednesday.

“The guys who are now declaring a bit of reality hurts didn’t write part of the melody. They had nothing to do with the street or the way I wanted to sing them. There was nobody in the room when I wrote Reality Hurts except me, Ricky Reed and my tears. This tune is my life and its sentences are my reality.

“I later noticed that a tweet impressed the meme. The creator of the tweet is the person I share my success with … not these men. Interval.”

“These men” are the producers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen who accused Lizzo of questioning that they took the street.

“On April 11, 2017, we wrote a tune in our studio known as” Wholesome “with Lizzo, Jesse St John and Yves Rothman. “I just took a DNA and saw that I was 100% this bitch who came from” Wholesome “and was used in” Reality Hurts “,” Justin wrote on Instagram on October 15th. ” We were never contacted because of the use of the elements of ‘Wholesome’ (melody, lyrics and chords) that appear in ‘Reality Hurts’. “

The couple admits that singer Mina Lioness initially tweeted the controversial line: “A meme of (that) appeared here in our writing session and impressed the lyrics and melody that we wrote together.”

“We have tried to clarify this quietly in the past two years,” write the Raisens, “and only demand that five percent of each be shut down.” On Monday, they printed the results of a “musicological report” from Donato Music Companies on Perez Hilton, which claims that “Reality Hurts” “clearly contains lyrics and music material contained in the tune” Wholesome “,” with a detailed musical transcription of the 2 songs.

In the meantime, Mina Lioness has tweeted about her new Reality Hurts credit score.

“I just took a DNA. Look, I’m apparently a recognized writer for the main tune on Billboard.” out.”