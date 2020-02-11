Liverpool to sign star again? Man selling Utd striker?

Advertisement

The transfer rumors never stop and we have looked at what the gossip is today …

What the newspapers say

Former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been told that he can leave Barcelona for a cheap £ 77 million in the summer, and the leading Premier League clubs are waiting in line for his signature. It is said that Liverpool would like to sign the 27-year-old – currently on loan to Bayern Munich – but now Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are also interested, reports the Daily Express.

Advertisement

Chelsea is tipped to explore a move for the Wolves attacker Raul Jimenez this summer by Darren Bent. He told Football Insider: “He could do a job at Chelsea. I can see Manchester United or Chelsea coming in for him. “

According to the Manchester Evening News, From Paul Pogba heart sets off in the summer. Zinedine Zidane wants to bring Pogba to Real Madrid, while a return to the former side of Juventus remains an option.

The club still wants to sell when staying at Man Utd Alexis Sanchez currently on loan to Inter Milan, reports the Manchester Evening News reports.

Spurs and Manchester United are anticipating Real Sociedad Willian JoseBarcelona is a favorite to score the £ 100 million-valued attacker, 22, who has scored 46 goals in 114 games.

Arsenal allegedly scouts midfielder Le Havre Pape Gueye who received the label “a mix of N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba”, according to Estadio Deportivo. Arsenal is likely to face fierce competition for the player with AC Milan, Udinese and Sevilla who are all watching his situation.

Wigan rear left Antonee Robinson is a target for Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle, according to the Daily Mirror. The 22-year-old American from the United States would move to AC Milan last month until the deal continued on the transfer day.

Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure expects to move to a larger club (Adam Davy / PA)

Abdoulaye Doucoure expects to be able to leave Watford without any problems to move to a Champions League club if an offer occurs, reports the Daily Mirror. The French midfielder was a target for Everton and Paris St Germain in earlier transfer windows and is likely to attract more attention in the summer. He says that he prefers to stay in the Premier League and that if a large club were to beat, Watford would “let me go easily.”

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea compete for the signature of Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze, the Daily Mail reports. Liverpool formulated a £ 30 million bid for the Nigerian in January, but in the end no offer was made. The city has also shown interest, and now it is also said that Chelsea would like to sign the 20-year-old, which is assessed by Villarreal at £ 60 million.

Erling Braut Haaland transfer saga may have been arranged, but he may not be in Dortmund for long if Manchester City has its way (John Walton / PA)

Erling Braut Haaland may have joined Borussia Dortmund last month after one of the most viewed transfer days in recent years, but Manchester City is still very interested in signing him, according to 90min.com. The 19-year-old attacker in Norway is seen by City as a possible long-term replacement for their 31-year-old attacker in Argentina, Sergio Aguero.

Overview of social media

The top 10 bargain clauses in Europe … plus who has the BIGGEST get-out fee in world football at £ 847 million https://t.co/WygMJ37zbc

– MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) 11 February 2020

Players to watch

Brad Young: Hartlepool’s 17-year-old youth keeper has caught the attention of Manchester United and Arsenal, says The Sun.

Jorginho: According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea’s midfielder in Italy would like to reunite with Maurizio Sarri in Juventus.

Related – Gossip – Liverpool star to leave? Man Utd country defender?