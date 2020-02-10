Liverpool star to leave? Man Utd country defender?

Advertisement

The transfer window is closed, but that doesn’t stop teams looking for new stars …

What the newspapers say

Bayern Munich wants Roberto Firmino to leave Liverpool this summer and lead a new era of dominance in Germany, says The Sun. Coach Hans Flick believes that the 28-year-old Brazilian is the ideal player to lead the attack alongside Robert Lewandowski.

Advertisement

Chelsea is one of the clubs that Wigan is holding back on the left Antonee Robinson.The Mirror claims that Premier League clubs contacted the 22-year-old Latics after a failed switch to AC Milan last month.

Arsenal is said to face tough competition from German champions Bayern Munich in the race to draw Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig. His £ 50 million release clause becomes active in the summer.

Danny Rose is viewed by French giants Paris St Germain when he stands up for Newcastle, the sun claims. Rose 29 plays for his next move during his borrowing spell with the Toon and PSG are hot on his path.

Midfielder of Wales Aaron Ramsey reportedly leaving Juventus at the end of the season because manager Maurizio Sarri does not see him as part of his long-term plans, according to the Daily Mirror. The 29-year-old moved to Arsenal after 11 seasons last summer on a free transfer to Turin.

Odion Ighalo was able to make his debut in the Europa League-clash of Manchester United against Club Brugge. The striker, 30, signed for United in the last hours of the transfer period of January last month

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made Bayer Leverkusen a star Kai Havertz his number one transfer goal this summer, reports the Daily Express. The 20-year-old central midfielder has been an important player for Leverkusen this season.

Is Philippe Coutinho ready for a return to Liverpool? (Mike Egerton / PA)

Klopp is also considering taking the Brazilian playmaker from Barcelona with him Philippe Coutinho, currently being loaned to Bayern Munich, back to Anfield, according to the Daily Star.

Arsenal is said to be chasing “new Patrick Vieira” Le Havre midfielder Pape Gueye.The 21 year old is impressive in Ligue 2

The release clause of the defender of Senegal in Napoli Kalidou Koulibaly, which has been associated with a move to Manchester United, will be active from June, but the price tag is £ 127 million, the Daily Mirror says.

Overview of social media

“You can feel that he is stronger”

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel insists that Edinson Cavani is fully focused again after he has failed to seal Atletico Madrid. Https://t.co/PaJTJK4SQC

– MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) 10 February 2020

“My plan is to keep playing football for Bayern”

Manuel Neuer plans to STAY in Munich despite the long-term replacement of Alexander Nubel in the summer http: //t.co/MvtxoaCsL5

– MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) 10 February 2020

Players to watch

Josh Murphy: Celtic is preparing a summer deal for Cardiff’s Murphy because he failed to buy it on the transfer deadline, The Sun reports.

Paul Pogba: Manchester United midfielder, Pogba, will try to leave the club this summer with 12 months to go, says the Manchester Evening News.

James Maddison: United’s interest in Leicester’s Maddison may diminish, although according to the Daily Express the midfielder of England wants to sign a new deal with the Foxes.

Related – Gossip – Arsenal shift trio? Man Utd and Chelsea fighting for stars?