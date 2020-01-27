Littleton police hope for new clues in cold case of 18-year-old triple murder

Advertisement

LITTLETON, Colorado – Three families are still desperately awaiting answers after a triple murder in Littleton in 2002.

On January 27, 2002, three people in their twenties were shot and killed in what was then the AMF Broadway Bowl bowling alley near South Broadway and Belleview in Littleton. The driveway was closed at the time of the murders.

According to police, employees Erin Golla and Jim Springer closed the business for the night while regular customer Bobby Zajac was waiting to go home.

“The three victims … made contact with an unknown person who killed the three victims in an apparent theft,” Metro Denver Crime Stoppers wrote in a statement.

The press release goes on to describe the victims:

“Bobby Zajac was 23 years old and worked for the AMF Bowling Alleys. He was an award-winning melon and had several rings that indicated that he had played a perfect score of 300. Many people predicted that Bobby would become a professional melon. He also planned to earn a university degree in accounting. Bobby was survived by his parents and a brother.

Erin Golla loved music and took ballet lessons when she was a child. Her father ran Roller City on West Alameda, so she also enjoyed roller skating. Erin was a 26 year old single mother and mother of two little girls. She graduated from Bear Creek High School. She is survived by her father, two daughters, a brother and a sister.

James Springer was a father of two, 29 years old. He and his family had just moved from Utah to Colorado in early December. He was described as a “gentle giant” who always stood for the oppressed. He worked for the AMF Bowling Alley on South Broadway. Jim is survived by his wife, two children, parents and a sister. “

After 18 years, the mystery of the murder remains unresolved. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers hopes that bringing the matter to light again could refresh the memory or inspire someone to come forward.

Predictors can remain anonymous and can claim a cash reward for information. You can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or submit a tip online.

