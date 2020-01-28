'Little Women' gets sneak previews in the Philippines on 10 and 11 February

Advertisement

You can catch ‘Little Women’ in selected cinemas nationwide, a week before the premiere on February 19

Published 12:30 PM, January 28, 2020

Updated 12:30 PM, January 28, 2020

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated film Little Women will hold full-day screenings in selected cinemas nationwide on Monday and Tuesday 10 and 11 February – a week before the Philippine premiere on Wednesday 19 February.

The sneak previews are sold at regular admission prices.

We will update this story as soon as we have the complete list of participating cinemas.

The Oscar-nominated film is based on the 1869 classic by Louisa May Alcott. Little Women with the March sisters Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth, stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, with Timothee Chalamet as their neighbor Laurie, Laura Dern as Marmee and Meryl Streep as aunt March. – Rappler.com

.

Advertisement