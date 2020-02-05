Advertisement

Since its debut last month, Apple TV +’s Little America anthology series, which features eight true stories of immigrants who have grown used to life in the United States, has been hailed as the “first big show” of the new streaming service , Although each episode works like a short film and tells its own discreet story with its own author and director, the series has a coherent emotional tone, partly due to executive producers Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani.

Two years ago, Gordon and Nanjiani had great success with the autobiographical romantic comedy The Big Sick. This film told of the couple’s first encounter and the early courtship that coincided with Gordon’s hospitalization for a life-threatening illness. After the film’s critical and commercial success, Gordon recalls, “We got a lot of ideas to stick to. We rejected every single thing except Little America because it was the only one that really stuck to us. ”

She and Kumail wrote the episode “The Rock,” which is about an Iranian dreaming of building a family for his family, who eventually buys this property with a huge, immovable stone in the middle. Why did you choose this episode to write?

It’s a great metaphor. We all have our skirt. We all have an insurmountable thing that we can’t possibly get through. But the idea is, you wake up every morning and you’re like today. I will hit the stone, I will tear it down. We are all in the works. None of us are ever finished. Because, spoiler alarm, at the end of the episode the skirt is still there! By the way, the rock is still there for the real gentleman.

The show shows largely unknown actors. How was the casting process?

It was intense. When a character on the show spoke a dialect, we wanted that actor to be able to speak that dialect as well as possible. We had some actors from Libya, from Syria, and it was a little bit more work. But it’s a good thing not only to have the same five people, but also to have a really beautiful British actor pretending to be Nigerian. You can definitely understand it, but it has brought us a lot to have actors who were so close to the subjects they were portraying.

I read that one of the actors in the finale, “The Son”, was not allowed to travel to the US to film this episode, so it had to be shot in Canada.

Yes. Adam Ali, who plays Zain, comes from Libya and was unable to get a visa to film his episode about a Syrian who sought refugee status in America in the 1990s. We moved all production for this episode to Canada because he is a great actor and it was worth it. It is a sad story that really shows where we are now. An actor could not enter the country, whereas [then] this man’s life changed because he could come to Idaho of all places. It’s a sad irony, but here we are.

Contrary to the immigrant stories that we currently see generally on the news, each episode of Little America ends with a relatively hopeful note. How did you find this balance between honesty and hope?

We could have done a show that focused on all the needs of these immigrants, but we were very persistent in not focusing on the actual immigration policy. We wanted to give a comprehensive picture of the life of these people, of all the things they have experienced here: disappointment, fear, romance, cookies. We wanted the show to feel light instead of focusing on the dark. There is a lot of amazing art that focuses on suffering, and that’s important. Many of these people have suffered but also enjoyed it.

The club scene in the finale was one of the times when I got nervous, but it ends in such a beautiful place.

I know right? [It is] something I didn’t realize until I married an immigrant – in this scene, when he casually takes his papers from the bouncer at the door and he has such a reaction to it. I was with Kumail when his passport was taken away. We went through the process of getting his green card and he was very upset. I said, “It’s fine! Don’t worry!” And he said, “You don’t understand what it’s like not to have a passport, and that’s supposed to mean something.” Something clicked in my brain. I think it’s great that we can create art that clicks on other people’s heads. I fully recognized my privilege here and never thought that it could be so annoying not to have a passport. It is all you have been working towards in this man’s hand and he is going away from you.

Have there been other moments on the show that resonated with you this way?

Yes, there were so many little moments that I would not have seen it if I hadn’t been married to an immigrant in 12 years. I saw my mother-in-law in exactly the same way in the cruise episode where the mother pretends not to speak English! Or when Kumail and I traveled and joked with customs officials, he felt so uncomfortable. I understand now.

The Big Sick was a big breakout for you and Kumail. How has the time been since then?

Really crazy. We got both options that we would never have had before, one of which is this show. I would like to think that the show would have been made without being attached to it, but I know that [our commitment] helped make it happen. We saw The Big Sick’s success as: What can we do to do more good for the world? What can we do to introduce other people’s stories?

I’m doing a pilot with ABC, now it’s about the experience of being young and chronically ill with Sarah Hyland, who has to deal with kidney problems in public. Before the film came out, almost nobody in my life knew I was sick. I was often embarrassed. Now I feel a lot more comfortable talking about it. It was a nice thing for me personally that I suddenly had the courage to go: “Hey, I have to get these infusions once a month.” I should have had the courage to do that all the time, but it took our film until I was able to do it.

I have to ask how it has been for you since Kumail posted his …

The body?

Yup.

It was very strange. I’ve never been with anyone who has gone through a radical change in body. I mean, he looks great, but I’ve never been a girl who really wanted to meet a man with a great body. I married a standing comedian who was a bit poor, and I loved him. He is very focused and obsessed, which I really appreciate about him, but I think every day: “Can you please shut up about this stuff? I can’t …”

“I can’t talk about protein anymore.”

[Laughing] “Please stop.” But it’s like doing everything else [Kumail] where he says, “Yes, I’ll do it”, and then he definitely does it. He’s often the weird relief in movies, and for Eternals he said, “If I do a Marvel movie, I’m going to be a superhero like the others. I’m not.” will only be a weird relief. “That was very important to him and I fully understand that. And he is. You should see him in this film. My goodness.

He really took on the task.

Yes, and I don’t know what to do with it! I also don’t want to congratulate him too much because I don’t want him to think I don’t like how he looked before. But that doesn’t mean much in everyday life. It’s just warmer. Physically warmer.

Are you really waiting?

Yes, his body has become warmer.

Is that … a thing that happens?

[Whispers] I don’t know! I guess so? And we had to buy new shirts because all of his shirts were too small. I kind of got used to it [how it looks], but every time it shows up, I think, “Yeah, no, you’re right, that’s really crazy.”

For the sake of clarity, this interview was edited and condensed.

