LIST: First round of Macy's closings announced

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Macy made waves on Tuesday when it was announced that it will close around 125 stores over the next three years as it struggles to stay afloat in the era of online shopping.

The department store will also cut 2,000 corporate jobs and close its offices in San Francisco and Cincinnati.

Macy’s said it will close its least productive stores in lower price malls. This will help focus on locations with higher sales and improve online operations.

For Pro USA Today you will find an updated list of store closings from 2020 onwards:

California

Antioch: Somersville Towne Center

San Diego: Horton Plaza Park

Connecticut

Meriden: Westfield Meriden

Florida

Miami: The Falls Mall

Pompano Beach: Pompano Citi Center

Sanford: Seminole Towne Center

Vero Beach: Indian River Mall

Georgia

Decatur: The gallery in South DeKalb

Macon: Macon Mall

Hawaii

Waikoloa Village: Kings’ Shops

Idaho

Lewiston: Lewiston Center Mall

Illinois

Carbondale: University Mall

West Dundee: Spring Hill Mall

Indiana

Muncie: Muncie Mall

Kansas

Prairie Village

Kentucky

Owensboro: Towne Square Mall

Maryland

Salisbury: The center of Salisbury

Massachusetts

Leominster: The Mall at Whitney Field

Montana

Helena: Helena Northside Center

new York

Commack

Hicksville: Broadway Commons

North Carolina

Winston-Salem: Hanes Mall

Ohio

Cincinnati: Northgate Mall

St. Clairsville: Ohio Valley Mall

Stow: Stow-Kent Plaza

Pennsylvania

Harrisburg: Harrisburg East Mall

State College: Nittany Mall

Tennessee

Goodlettsville: RiverGate Mall

Washington

Burlington: Cascade Mall

Seattle: downtown

Walla Walla: downtown

