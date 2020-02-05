Advertisement

Stassi Schroeder’s attendance record for the wedding includes Lisa Vanderpump and Teddi Mellencamp – which could make for a nice photo if LVP doesn’t give up last June after a feud with the fake. Stassi spilled the tea on “WWHL”, February 4th!

Stassi SchroederThe wedding ceremony scheduled for October 2020 in Rome should be fascinating to say the least. Everyone Lisa Vanderpump and Teddi Mellencamp are invited to the wedding anniversary, Stassi revealed in a look at Watch What Occurs Dwell from February 4 with Andy Cohen. The author, who has been friends with LVP and is a SUR server since 2010, defined how her friendship with Teddi came about.

“How do you cope with being Teddi Mellencamp’s friends after the drama between her and LVP ended 12 months?” Asked a caller on the phone to the present, Stassi. “It’s so separate,” she admitted, explaining that her fiance, Beau Clark and Teddi’s husband, Edwin Arroyave “I’ve been a friend of Teddi’s for a very long time.” Stassi added: “I like Teddi very much.”

Andy Cohen intervened and asked, “So, are they all going to be invited to your wedding ceremony?” To which she replied, “Sure, sure you are [invited].”

The wedding of Stassi and Beau takes place in Rome in October. The couple bought an engagement on July 31, 2019. Hollywood Life just caught up with Beau, who teased the wedding plans and the extra of the couple.

“She has a wedding costume,” Beau admitted again during a unique interview in December. Still, “I didn’t see it, but. She didn’t allow me what kind of good shape she didn’t have,” he said, saying, “There are some surprises.”

As for the prospect of attending the couple’s wedding ceremony, Lala KentThe 29-year-old has already mentioned that she will be one of Stassi’s bridesmaids. Still, Beau said, “I don’t think she [Stassi] did it,” and wondered who would stand by her on her wedding day.