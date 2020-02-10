Advertisement

Hopeful labor leadership Lisa Nandy has revealed an ambitious plan to eradicate the scourge of anti-Semitism in the PvdA.

The MP for Wigan said the current disciplinary proceedings should be “scrapped” in favor of an “independent trial.”

She also promised to set up a task force consisting of “current and former employees and officials” to implement the conclusions of the upcoming report on anti-Jewish racism in the party by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), and said that they ensure that the Jewish Workers’ Movement (JLM) would play a central role in efforts to hold training sessions at every Labor branch throughout the country.

Action plan

Mrs. Nandy unveiled her seven-point manifesto prior to the JLM event in North London, answering questions from around 700 Jewish Labor members and supporters, Sir Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey, and Emily Thornberry.

In a conversation with The JC, she said: “There will be many members who question their decision to stay in the Labor Party every day.

“They will look at the leadership candidates

See, we not only have a record of service with them – but have

spend some time and attention on what we do now.

“That’s why I wanted to publish the action plan tonight

And that’s why I wanted to talk to you. “

Tackle anti-Semitism



The new report – entitled Tackling anti-Semitism: an action

plan for our party – states:

“Our training process must ensure that our members have that

the tools to constructively discuss the conflict between Israel and Palestine, without

resort to tropics and offer members the opportunity to confront those who seek

to arm these issues to promote an anti-Semitic agenda. “

Mrs. Nandy said: “JLM had to give me training

CLP two days after the contract to do this

was taken from them.

“That was a direct consequence of the fact that we had a lot

from members who felt they could not participate in debates around Israel

and Palestine.

“They just didn’t know how to talk about it without,

often causes accidental offense.

“I wanted to make sure that those members did

the tools needed to feel empowered to participate.

“But it never happened. I worked with (Jewish former MP

and JLM parliamentary chair) Ruth Smeeth and others are trying to get it

restored but met a brick wall.

“This will change under my leadership.”

