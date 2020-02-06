Lisa Nandy promises to give billions of pounds of economic financing directly to councils

Advertisement

Hopeful labor leadership Lisa Nandy has drawn up proposals to channel billions of pounds of economic financing directly into the hands of municipalities.

She also said she “could no longer disagree” with Deputy Lead Candidate Richard Burgon’s plan to veto party members on military action.

In a speech on Thursday that worked out her vision of the local government, she suggested directing cash that is currently going to local business partnerships (LEPs) directly to local authorities in England.

LEPs are voluntary partnerships between municipalities and local companies that are intended to stimulate economic growth in an area and take over many of the functions of regional development agencies, which were canceled in 2012.

Lisa Nandy worked out her proposals on local government policy (Danny Lawson / PA)

She also raised the issue of misogyny and said it had to be “proclaimed.”

On Wednesday, Mr Burgon recalled the “disastrous and illegal” war in Iraq, while proposing a plan for the vote of members on military action – except where there was national security or when there was UN support.

At a meeting in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, Mrs Nandy asked for her opinion: “I think Robin Cook would be ashamed of where we can end up as a party.

“I could no longer disagree with him (Richard Burgon).

“At times in our history there have been times when we had to get up and protect people around the world.”

Rwanda

She set the example of the devastating civil conflict in Rwanda in the 1990s and said, “Those people can’t wait for us to vote Labor Party members.”

Nandy was also asked how she would improve women’s involvement in the party.

She praised shadow culture secretary Tracy Brabin, who recently received criticism of social media for her off-the-shoulder dress, during a House of Commons performance.

Mrs. Nandy said: “I was watching Tracy Brabin yesterday, fighting these online bullies who are more interested in talking about her shoulder than about the media being silenced in this country.

“Shame on the media, those sections, who reported on what they were wearing instead of reporting that they were being squeezed by their government.”

She said that when she was first elected ten years ago, she always told young women to go into politics so their voices could be heard.

“In the past 10 years I have had my doubts before I say that to young women,” she added.

“Because I don’t know if I want them to endure themselves through which I see many women go through, not only at parliamentary level, but also at council level.

Tracy Brabin placed an order in the Commons on Monday. (Lower house / PA)

“The only way this will change is if we encourage more women in politics.”

Speaking from a personal experience, she added that when announcing her leadership offer, some in Parliament said “I wasn’t ready”.

“They then appointed someone who had less than half the amount of parliamentary experience I have,” she added.

“There is a misogyny behind it that needs to be understood and called up.”

With regard to her policy proposals, she would abolish the youth rate from the minimum wage because it had only provided “an excuse for cheap labor”.

Universal credit

Ms. Nandy would also replace Universal Credit, which she said was “a system designed to make life so difficult for people that they just give up”.

She said Labor should become the party to a system that “lifts people” and “not just a party of paternalism that just gives people handouts and thinks we have solved it.”

Regarding economic financing, she said: “LEPs in England have had more than £ 12 billion to boost economic growth in their local areas, but there is clear evidence that many LEPs have spent too little on that allocation.”

Ms. Nandy added, “Under my leadership, the money currently allocated to LEPs will be transferred directly to local authorities that are democratically accountable to the people they represent.”

She said that under her leadership party councils would have the right to make collective nominations for the leader and deputy leadership competitions.

She would also invite the Labor Group leader of the Local Government Association to attend meetings of the shadow cabinet with the elected leaders of the party in Scotland and Wales.

