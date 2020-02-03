Link Tank: Ranking of all Super Bowl LIV commercials

Advertisement

Individuals are more interested in Super Bowl commercials than in sports. So these are all commercials from the 12-month massive sports ranking.

“What really makes a Super Bowl business stand out? If there was a real wording, a secret ingredient that ensures that your product is advertised and everyone on social media rewards you, companies would not have to make such an absurd effort to make desperate progress . ” You wouldn’t have to borrow celebrities, stage elaborate stunts, or try to make you cry. You would just stick to the wording and expect the money. “

Learn more from Thrillist.

Advertisement

Bill Murray gave us a bit of Groundhog Day for this 12-month Super Bowl Jeep business.

“For us non-sports fans, the Super Bowl in terms of recreation itself is much less than the star-studded spots and halftime. A number of companies drop out of their spots early, along with Jeep, who pulled everything out of the stops to promote their 2020 Jeep Gladiator. Since this 12-month Super Bowl falls on Groundhog Day, Jeep picks up on the traditional 1993 comedy with the same title. “

Contact Mary Sue for more information.

Evolution is still alive and beautiful with us humans. Below are three pretty newest variations and mutations that we have gone through as a species.

0 “width: 100%; top: 100%; place: absolute; left: 0px; high: 0px; overflow: hidden” frameborder = “0” kind = “textinhalt / html” src = “https: // dailymotion. Com / embed / playlist / x64kq2? autoplay = 1 & mute = 1 “width =” 100% “top =” 100% “permit =” autoplay “allowfullscreen =” “>

“Evolution is an ongoing process, although many don’t notice that individuals continue to evolve. It is true that Homo sapiens looks very different from Australopithecus afarensis, an early hominin that has lived in the past for around 2.9 million years However, this is usually the case when we are very different from members of our identical species, Homo sapiens, who have lived 10,000 years in the past – and we will be very different from humans in the long run. “

Find out more at Inverse.

February is black historical past month! For this reason, the second month of the 12 months was chosen in the first place.

“Since 1976, the United States has celebrated the success of African individuals over the past Black Historical Month every February. The one-month celebration focuses on these successes and milestones in the media and auditoriums. But why in February? Was that the case? part of the calendar selected for a specific goal? “

Find out more at Psychological Floss.

The latest filmic examination of the story of Hansel and Gretel, Gretel and Hansel is a great horror film for young people.

“Once upon a time there was a fairy tale for children. The fairy tales weren’t the sweets, but luckily they always followed variations that have been cleaned up by Disney since then. The unique stories of heroines such as Snow White, Cinderella, Sleeping Magnificence and the little mermaid were much darker , filled with witches who devoured livers, birds who poked the stepsisters’ eyes, and princesses who were ordered to kill their princes or face doom. “

Learn more during the week.

Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Professional wants to be the most effective Apple laptop in years.

“If you’ve bought an Apple laptop in recent years and you’re also looking at the all-new 16-inch MacBook Professional, you’ll get angry. It’s so good. It really works exactly as a laptop should.” The problems that have plagued Apple’s laptops lately don’t seem to be there. The whole lot regarding the device seems to correspond to an ancient Apple edict that the company forgot: it just works. “

Find out more at Gizmodo.