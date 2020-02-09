Advertisement

Senator Lindsey Graham said Justice Department officials had created a “process” that would allow Rudy Giuliani to provide them with “information from Ukraine” for further investigation.

Graham, a top ally of Donald Trump, who was part of the successful vote to acquit him in impeachment last week, warned that this information from the President’s personal lawyer “could be Russian propaganda.”

“The Department of Justice is receiving information from Ukraine from Rudy,” Graham said, explaining to Attorney General William Barr, “that they have put in place a procedure that could give Rudy information and they would see if.” it is verified ”.

Giuliani was deeply involved in Trump’s efforts to get Ukrainian officials to support his 2020 reelection offer – the matter at the center of the impeachment process. Trump was indicted in the democratically run house after denying military support and a White House meeting. At the same time, he asked Ukraine to investigate potential rival 2020, Joe Biden, and his son Hunter.

Trump also wanted Ukraine to announce an investigation into the conspiracy theory that Ukrainian actors, not Russians, interfered in the 2016 elections.

Almost immediately after Trump’s acquittal from the Republican-led Senate last week, the Republicans returned to investigate the unfounded allegations of corruption against the Bidens. There is no evidence of misconduct.

“Rudy Giuliani is a well-known man. He is a crime fighter. He is loyal to the President, ”Graham said. “He’s a good lawyer. But what I’m trying to say – the President and everyone else – that the Russians are still ready.”

In Graham’s interview on CBS’s Face the Nation, he revealed that his conversation with Barr had taken place early Sunday morning. He also spoke to the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Richard Burr. Both said to me, “Take everything that comes from Ukraine very carefully against anyone. “

“After speaking to the Attorney General and the President of the Secret Service, documents coming out of Ukraine against an American, Republican or Democrat have to be checked by the secret services who have the skills I don’t have because Russia plays us all like a violin. “

Graham said “No” when asked if the Justice Department had been instructed to investigate the Bidens.

Graham also said that the possibility of conflict of interest with the Bidens should be examined, but reiterated the caution and said: “When it comes to documents coming from Ukraine, to Republicans and Democrats, be very careful about the Intel Community.

“I say Rudy, do you think you have the goods? Don’t give it to me, because what do we know? We know that the Russian disinformation campaign against President Trump was used,” Graham also said. “You got into the DNC system hacked. Not the Ukrainians, and they are around the world trying to influence democracy around the world. “

“Who pays Rudy Giuliani?” Asked host Margaret Brennan.

“I don’t know,” said Graham. “Here is my message to Rudy: If you have something from Ukraine, hand it over to the secret services, the Ministry of Justice and any democrat.”

Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Giuliani posted on Twitter this morning on “two documents on smoking weapons” and asked people to subscribe to his podcast.