Lili Reinhart opens on the fight against body image problems

Lili Reinhart shared his fight against self-esteem in a thread on Twitter today.

The Riverdale actress and her casting comrades have been criticized by a fan in a tweet since deleted for being “young people 25 years and older portraying teenagers with perfectly chiseled bodies” which they claim “contributed to expectations unrealistic bodily (and) body image issues. “

Lili responded by sharing her own struggle with body image issues, reiterating that much of the reason she accepts to do scenes with minimal clothing is to help show that all bodies at the television are not perfect. “In fact, not everyone on this show is perfectly chiseled. And even I sometimes feel intimidated by the physique of my surrounding casting comrades when I have to wear bra / underwear scenes. I feel very insecure because of the expectation that people have for women on television, what they should look like. But I got on with my body and I’m not the kind of person you would see walking on a runway during fashion week. I have bigger breasts, I have cellulite on my thighs / buttocks and my belly sticks out rather than bends, ”she wrote. “It’s always something that I struggle with daily. And it doesn’t help when I’m compared to other women. I have gained weight due to depression in the past two months and feel very insecure. But I did a recent scene of bra and underwear and I felt it was my duty to be strong and to trust myself, looking like me. And I want other young women to see my body on TV and feel comfortable that I’m not a size 0. And I’m not a perfect hourglass shape. “

Reinhart ended the thread by acknowledging that there is still a lot of work to be done in the film and television industries to more accurately represent the bodies of women (and men). “This industry struggles with a precise representation of the female and male bodies. So I congratulate the women who have helped our industry take a step in the right direction – and authentic, “” she said before calling the Charli Howard mid-waist model “my favorite model”.

It is not the first time that the Hustlers star has talked about body image. In November of last year, she went to Instagram to condemn photo editing apps. “It is not good,” she wrote. “This is why people develop eating disorders. This is why social media has become dangerous for our health. This is why people have unrealistic expectations of their bodies. “

