Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse split at the Vanity Fair Oscar After Party 2020

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart made a solo pit stop at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she appeared as a presenter during the ceremony. And Reinhart’s second appearance in the award season was a girls night with her Riverdale co-stars Camila Mendes and

Madelaine Petsch. Her friend Cole Sprouse was there – they just didn’t pose together on the red carpet. There are still no photos of them interacting during the event, but it’s still early. Do what you want or don’t want.

Sprouse posed with his twin brother Dylan Sprouse. Dylan also took photos with his girlfriend Barbara Palvin. He even kissed her in front of photographers:

Meanwhile Reinhart got out in a beautiful dress decorated with flowers. She posed for herself and with Petsch:

This is Reinhart and Sprouse’s first major awards ceremony since the rumor that the two had split up over the summer. The two mocked the reports when they first came out.

And then, in the last months of 2019, Reinhart and Sprouse strongly indicated that they were very together and in love. Both paid homage to the other birthday party and gave the public a rare glimpse into their feelings towards the other.

Reinhart wrote in her birthday poem for Sprouse:

I tried to find a poem

that I could send you

Because my words missed me.

But I didn’t look for and find anything that did you justice.

All of these love poems can’t do it right.

Another’s words could never fit.

You didn’t know how lucky it is to love you. – happy night birthday poem for @colesprouse

For Reinhart’s birthday, Sprouse published a series of kiss photos on his Instagram. (Since then he has reduced the post.) “Lil @lilireinhart was born on a Friday the 13th, and haven’t I been so lucky since?”

